Justin Trudeau's India trip has backfired after he was widely mocked for his shiny Bollywood outfits at well-known sightseeing spots. He was criticised for inviting Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Sikh Canadian terrorist from British Columbia, for an official Canadian dinner during the visit.

Well, it looks like Canada’s love affair with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is losing its colours. While some observers are blaming midterm blues, it seems that Trudeau’s visit to India is the actual culprit. Trudeau was widely judged and mocked for wearing shiny Bollywood outfits at well-known sightseeing spots. Another serious comedown for Trudeau’s global status was the images of his wearing traditional garb as he crossed India with his wife and three children. Somehow, it was enough for the Canadians to criticise Trudeau, who was once welcomed by them as a progressive political leader and proud international standard-bearer for Canada.

“All of a sudden, we saw this drop. It’s the first time since Trudeau became prime minister that we have results showing the Conservatives slightly ahead,” said David Coletto, chief executive of Abacus Data, an Ottawa polling firm, referring to his company’s latest poll, completed in early March. Another such firm, CBC’s Poll Tracker reported that the opposition Conservative Party is in the lead at 37.7% of voting intentions compared with Trudeau’s Liberals at 33.7%. The reports further revealed that the left-of-center New Democratic Party was on the third position with 18.5%. For now, a Canadian election not scheduled until the end of 2019.

Justifying his statement, Coletto said, “When you have foreign media like CNN and BBC making fun of our prime minister that was jarring for some people and made people question whether he was the best person for the job.” Trudeau was later criticised for inviting Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Sikh Canadian terrorist from British Columbia, for an official Canadian dinner during the visit. The invitation was later withdrawn after being criticised by the public but it did significant political damage on Trudeau and his entourage, both at home and in India.

ALSO READ: Jaspal Atwal: I don’t back Khalistan anymore, Canada is my home and India is my homeland

Besides his India trip, there are reports that a there is a major gender divide when it comes to supporting Trudeau. His self-description as feminist and movie-star looks have always attracted women voters. “He’s been very gender focused. When you focus so much on gender, it means that other voters, i.e. men, aren’t as important,” Pollster Nik Nanos was quoted saying.

ALSO READ: Indian govt, security agencies had nothing to do with presence of Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Athwal: MEA

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App