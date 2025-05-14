Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
  • ‘True Friendship’: Erdogan Reaffirms Turkey-Pakistan Ties Amid Regional Tensions

'True Friendship': Erdogan Reaffirms Turkey-Pakistan Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's support for Pakistan, calling the relationship between the two countries "one of the best examples of true friendship."

‘True Friendship’: Erdogan Reaffirms Turkey-Pakistan Ties Amid Regional Tensions

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's support for Pakistan, calling the relationship between the two countries “one of the best examples of true friendship.”


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday reiterated Turkey’s unwavering support for Pakistan, calling the relationship between the two countries “one of the best examples of true friendship.” His remarks, shared on the social media platform X, come in the wake of the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan following a brief military flare-up between the countries in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian army in response to the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

“The brotherhood between Türkiye and Pakistan, which is enjoyed by very few nations in the world, is one of the best examples of true friendship,” Erdogan said. “As Turkey, we attach great importance to the peace, tranquillity and stability of Pakistan.”

The Turkish President praised Islamabad’s handling of recent tensions with India, commending Pakistan’s approach following Operation Sindoor, under which India launched precision strikes targetting terrorist camps and terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

“We appreciate the sensible, patient policy of the Pakistani state, which prioritises dialogue and compromise in resolving disputes,” Erdogan added in his post.

Highlighting Turkey’s long-standing alliance with Pakistan, he assured continued support through future challenges. “We will continue to be by your side in good and bad times, as we have in the past and in the future,” he wrote, addressing the people of Pakistan directly.

Erdogan concluded his message with an affectionate salute: “Through you, I greet our friendly and brotherly Pakistan with my most heartfelt affection. Pakistan, Turki dosti zindabad!”

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Turkey-Pakistan ties

