Trump Accuses UK’s Labour Party Of Foreign Interference, Files Complaint

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has accused Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, which it describes as “far-left,” of meddling in the US election.

The Trump-Vance campaign has lodged a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission (FEC), alleging that Labour engaged in illegal foreign campaign donations.

Providing guidance to Harris

In a statement, Susie Wiles, co-manager of the campaign, asserted that the “far-left Labour Party” has influenced Vice President Kamala Harris’s liberal policies and language. She also claimed that in recent weeks, the party has dispatched members to campaign for Harris in crucial battleground states, aiming to sway the outcome of the election.

The complaint referenced a report by the Washington Post indicating that strategists affiliated with the Labour Party have been providing guidance to Harris on how to regain the support of disenchanted voters and effectively run a center-left campaign. Additionally, it cited a Daily Telegraph article suggesting that Morgan McSweeney, Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, and Matthew Doyle, his director of communications, attended a convention in Chicago where they met with Harris’s campaign team.

Labour party supporting Harris’s election bid

The complaint also highlighted a now-deleted LinkedIn post by Sofia Patel, Labour’s head of operations, who mentioned that nearly 100 current and former Labour staff members would be traveling to the US to support Harris’s election bid.

Trump’s legal team contends that such actions constitute contributions from foreign entities, which would breach US campaign finance laws. However, there is no evidence to suggest that the Labour Party has made any financial contributions to the Democratic campaign. The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.

Last month, Sir Keir and Trump met for the first time during the UN General Assembly in New York, where they shared a two-hour dinner. At that time, Sir Keir stated that it was the responsibility of the US electorate to determine their next leader and emphasized a willingness to collaborate with whoever becomes president.

