Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Trump Accuses UK’s Labour Party Of Foreign Interference, Files Complaint

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has accused Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party, which it describes as “far-left,” of meddling in the US election.

Trump Accuses UK’s Labour Party Of Foreign Interference, Files Complaint

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has accused Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, which it describes as “far-left,” of meddling in the US election.

The Trump-Vance campaign has lodged a complaint with the US Federal Election Commission (FEC), alleging that Labour engaged in illegal foreign campaign donations.

Providing guidance to Harris

In a statement, Susie Wiles, co-manager of the campaign, asserted that the “far-left Labour Party” has influenced Vice President Kamala Harris’s liberal policies and language. She also claimed that in recent weeks, the party has dispatched members to campaign for Harris in crucial battleground states, aiming to sway the outcome of the election.

The complaint referenced a report by the Washington Post indicating that strategists affiliated with the Labour Party have been providing guidance to Harris on how to regain the support of disenchanted voters and effectively run a center-left campaign. Additionally, it cited a Daily Telegraph article suggesting that Morgan McSweeney, Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, and Matthew Doyle, his director of communications, attended a convention in Chicago where they met with Harris’s campaign team.

Labour party supporting Harris’s election bid

The complaint also highlighted a now-deleted LinkedIn post by Sofia Patel, Labour’s head of operations, who mentioned that nearly 100 current and former Labour staff members would be traveling to the US to support Harris’s election bid.

Trump’s legal team contends that such actions constitute contributions from foreign entities, which would breach US campaign finance laws. However, there is no evidence to suggest that the Labour Party has made any financial contributions to the Democratic campaign. The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.

Last month, Sir Keir and Trump met for the first time during the UN General Assembly in New York, where they shared a two-hour dinner. At that time, Sir Keir stated that it was the responsibility of the US electorate to determine their next leader and emphasized a willingness to collaborate with whoever becomes president.

Read More: Trump Invokes Racist Trope Against Harris, Calls Her ‘Lazy’

Filed under

Harris Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer Trmp campaign US Election news
Advertisement

Also Read

Did Trump Say He Needs “The Kind of Generals That Hitler Had” in White House Discussion?

Did Trump Say He Needs “The Kind of Generals That Hitler Had” in White House...

Harris Ready To Fight Trump If Former President Contests The Election Results

Harris Ready To Fight Trump If Former President Contests The Election Results

What Happens To Hezbollah Now That Hashem Safieddine, Hasan Nasrallah’s Likely Heir Has Reportedly Been Killed?

What Happens To Hezbollah Now That Hashem Safieddine, Hasan Nasrallah’s Likely Heir Has Reportedly Been...

Is Your Quarter Pounder Safe? E. Coli Outbreak Leads To McDonald’s Stock Drop

Is Your Quarter Pounder Safe? E. Coli Outbreak Leads To McDonald’s Stock Drop

Joe Rogan To Interview Trump: What To Expect On The Podcast?

Joe Rogan To Interview Trump: What To Expect On The Podcast?

Entertainment

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Is Aamir Khan In Talks For Kishore Kumar Biopic With Anurag Basu?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Why Did Ariana Grande Issue A Public Apology To Cassandra Peterson?

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox