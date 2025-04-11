Trump Admin Declares 6,300 Latino Immigrants ‘Dead,’ Strips Benefits To Force Them Out

The Trump administration has added over 6,300 Latino immigrants to the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File, effectively cutting off their federal benefits. The move, officials say, is aimed at encouraging self-deportation by removing financial incentives for undocumented immigrants to remain in the U.S.

The Trump administration has added the names of over 6,300 mostly Latino immigrants to the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) “Death Master File” database, effectively rendering them ineligible for federal benefits. The move is part of a broader effort to deter undocumented immigrants from staying in the United States.

White House spokeswoman Elizabeth Huston justified the action, stating, “By removing the monetary incentive for illegal aliens to come and stay, we will encourage them to self-deport.”

A White House official further revealed that the administration’s next step is to target 92,000 undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions for inclusion in the death database.

How the Policy Works

The Trump administration is specifically focusing on immigrants who possess Social Security numbers but have lost their legal status in the U.S. Many of those affected had entered the country under temporary work programs established during former President Joe Biden’s tenure.

By placing living immigrants in the Death Master File—a database that tracks deceased individuals—the administration is preventing them from accessing Medicaid, Medicare, unemployment insurance, federal loans, and other benefits. The database, which contains more than 85 million records dating back to 1936, is typically used to prevent fraudulent benefit claims.

An employee at the Social Security Administration explained that once a person is listed as deceased, their Social Security benefits are immediately terminated. This designation can also lead to difficulties in obtaining employment, securing loans, or maintaining relationships with financial institutions, as the Commerce Department is expected to report these individuals as deceased in its own records.

The Official Justification and Policy Implementation Against Latino Immigrants

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem and Acting Social Security Commissioner Leland Dudek formalized the initiative by signing two memorandums of agreement on Monday, April 7. These agreements, according to The Washington Post, allow the administration to use the Social Security Act for national security purposes in its immigration enforcement strategy.

The administration’s decision aligns with President Donald Trump’s long-standing immigration policies. “He is delivering on his promise he made to the American people,” Huston said in a statement.

Impact on Latino Immigrants

Among the 6,300 individuals added to the database, 22 are receiving student loans, 41 are collecting unemployment insurance, and 1,000 are receiving Medicaid benefits, according to a White House official.

Critics argue that this strategy could result in widespread collateral damage. The erroneous classification of living individuals as deceased could lead to financial ruin for those affected. Institutions such as banks, mortgage companies, and employers rely on government records, and once an individual is recorded as deceased, they may find themselves unable to access essential services.

A White House official confirmed that the administration’s next step is to include 92,000 undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions in the Death Master File. Eventually, the scope will expand to undocumented immigrants without criminal records.

Elon Musk’s Role in Social Security Reform

These developments coincide with efforts led by tech billionaire Elon Musk in collaboration with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk has been vocal about his belief that Social Security is a “Ponzi scheme.” In a Fox Business interview on March 10, he claimed, “There’s a massive amount of fraud, basically, people submitting Social Security numbers for Social Security benefits, unemployment, Small Business Administration loans, and medical care.” He added, “We’re trying to put a stop to all of that.”

