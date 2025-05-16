Trump Administration Considering Gaza-To-Libya Relocation Plan For Palestinians: Report

In exchange for accepting the Palestinian population, billions of dollars in frozen Libyan assets seized by the U.S. over a decade ago could potentially be released to the Libyan government.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a controversial plan to permanently relocate up to 1 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, according to an NBC News investigation that cites five individuals familiar with the matter, including a former U.S. official and two people with direct knowledge of the effort.

NBC’s report states that the proposal is under serious enough consideration that it has already been discussed with Libya’s leadership, despite the country’s ongoing political instability and humanitarian challenges. In exchange for accepting the Palestinian population, billions of dollars in frozen Libyan assets seized by the U.S. over a decade ago could potentially be released to the Libyan government.

While the State Department and the National Security Council initially declined to comment, a spokesperson later denied the claims, telling NBC News: “These reports are untrue. The situation on the ground is untenable for such a plan. Such a plan was not discussed and makes no sense.”

According to the report, the plan envisions providing Palestinians with financial incentives such as free housing and stipends to encourage voluntary relocation. However, no final agreement has been reached, and key logistical and humanitarian challenges remain unresolved. Sources say Israel has been kept informed of the discussions.

Hamas, Libya Respond to Alleged Plan

Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, says it has not been informed of any such proposal. Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official, rejected the idea, asserting that “Palestinians are very rooted in their homeland” and are committed to staying in Gaza.

Libya, which remains fractured between two rival governments one led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in the west and another by Khalifa Haftar in the east has not officially responded to the report. The Libyan National Army under Haftar and Dbeibah’s government have both been unreachable for comment.

The State Department currently warns Americans not to travel to Libya due to widespread unrest, armed conflict, and terrorism. The idea of relocating up to one million people to a nation of 7.36 million would represent a population increase of over 13%, raising serious questions about feasibility, resource management, and long-term stability.

Humanitarian and Geopolitical Concerns

Observers and rights advocates warn that forcibly relocating Palestinians from their homeland especially amid ongoing war and displacement could violate international norms. The relocation idea also echoes previously criticized proposals to resettle Palestinians outside their native territories as a way to dissolve their political claims.

Though the Trump administration has floated alternative locations to handle refugee populations in the past, sending displaced individuals to Libya, a country currently embroiled in a civil conflict, has raised eyebrows even among former U.S. officials.

NBC reports that the administration is exploring multiple modes of transport including air, land, and sea to facilitate the potential mass movement, but details on timing, funding, and coordination remain unclear.

