Thursday, March 13, 2025
Trump Administration Could Use 18th-Century Law to Speed Up Deportations: Report

The announcement, which could come as soon as Friday, would pave way for faster removal of immigrants connected to certain organized crime groups.

Trump Administration Could Use 18th-Century Law to Speed Up Deportations: Report


US President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to invoke an 18th-century law, the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, in a bid to accelerate the Republican president’s deportation agenda, CNN reported Thursday, citing multiple sources familiar with the discussions.

The law, which grants the president sweeping powers to remove undocumented immigrants from the US, is being widely discussed within several government agencies, sources told the publication.

The announcement, which could come as soon as Friday, would pave way for faster removal of immigrants connected to certain organized crime groups, though the legal and procedural details are still being finalised, the report suggests.

According to the report, the Alien Enemies Act was enacted to be invoked during wartime or when a foreign nation invades or threatens to invade the US.

Legal experts, however, have reportedly argued that using the law to target immigrant groups in the absence of a direct foreign attack would likely lead to significant challenges in court.

Trump had first proposed using the law during his presidential campaign last year.

