Trump Administration Cuts Thousands Of Jobs At FDA, CDC And Other Health Agencies

The layoffs have been particularly notable in the FDA, where several top officials overseeing drug and tobacco safety have lost their positions.

In a major move, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has begun mass layoffs at key health agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and others. This decision, announced in a memo accessed by Bloomberg, aligns with Kennedy’s plan to reduce the national health services workforce, a promise he made upon assuming office in the Trump administration.

Mass Layoffs Impacting Health Agencies

The mass layoffs, which commenced on April 1, 2025, have already begun affecting thousands of employees across several departments. Offices dealing with critical health issues, such as sexually transmitted diseases, global health, and birth defects, are seeing entire teams let go. The cuts also target top officials in agencies responsible for food, drug, and tobacco safety, including the FDA and CDC.

According to Bloomberg, workers affected by the reduction-in-force notices were immediately locked out of the agency’s computer systems, effectively halting their work and leaving them unable to communicate with partners. The layoffs are part of a broader plan to reduce the workforce at national health services, which includes both forced reductions and voluntary buyouts.

10,000 Jobs to Be Cut from National Health Services

In a statement made on March 27, 2025, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that the administration plans to eliminate 10,000 jobs from the HHS. This follows through on Kennedy’s earlier commitment to reduce the size of the national health workforce. With these layoffs, the HHS staff is expected to shrink from 82,000 employees to 62,000. These cuts are expected to have wide-ranging implications on the functioning of key health agencies, especially in areas critical to public safety.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Impact on FDA and Drug Safety Regulators

The layoffs have been particularly notable in the FDA, where several top officials overseeing drug and tobacco safety have lost their positions. Among them is Peter Stein, who headed the Office of New Drugs (OND) at the FDA. Stein was responsible for reviewing new drugs and determining their safety for public use. In a statement, Stein confirmed that he had been removed from his role and offered a position in patient affairs, which he declined.

In addition to Stein’s departure, another senior FDA official, Peter Marks, was also fired. Marks had been overseeing the division responsible for approving vaccines, insulins, and complex injectable medicines. The FDA’s Chief Tobacco Regulator, Brian King, was also placed on administrative leave as part of the restructuring process. King shared his disappointment in a message to colleagues, confirming his removal from his position.

Senate Committee to Hold Hearing on Layoffs

The mass layoffs have sparked significant concern on Capitol Hill, prompting the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee to summon Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a hearing on April 10, 2025. Senators are expected to scrutinize the administration’s decision to cut key health positions and the potential consequences for public health and safety. The hearing will likely focus on the impact of these layoffs on the FDA, CDC, and other critical health agencies.

Public and Political Reactions to the Layoffs

The decision to lay off thousands of workers at such crucial health agencies has drawn mixed reactions from the public and political leaders. Supporters of Kennedy’s approach argue that reducing the workforce is necessary to streamline government operations and cut costs, while critics warn that these cuts could jeopardize public health and safety. The impact on ongoing research, drug approvals, and public health initiatives remains to be seen, but many experts fear that these layoffs could undermine the country’s ability to respond to health crises and regulatory challenges effectively.

As the layoffs continue, it remains unclear how the remaining workforce at agencies like the FDA and CDC will cope with the increased workload and reduced capacity. The long-term effects on public health initiatives, including the regulation of food and drugs, are yet to unfold. With the Senate hearing scheduled for April 10, lawmakers are expected to question the wisdom and potential consequences of these drastic cuts.

The ongoing shake-up at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services represents a significant shift in the nation’s health policy and priorities. As the situation develops, it is likely to spark more debate on the future of healthcare regulation in the United States.

ALSO READ: Multiple Pedestrians Hurt As Penske Truck Crashes In Downtown Boston