The president of the United States, Donald Trump on Friday said that his administration is certain that they would produce enough coronavirus vaccines for every American by April 2021.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that his administration expects to have enough doses of coronavirus vaccines for every American citizen by April 2021. Trump said at a press briefing that as soon as the vaccine is approved, the administration would deliver it to the American people immediately, hundreds of millions of doses would be available every month and they expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April (2021).

He said “brilliant” doctors and scientists of the US have been working around the clock to produce a COVID-19 vaccine and informed that three vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials. He said that a lot of work had been going on with respect to vaccines, the vaccine should be developed as soon as possible to end the pandemic and get life back to normal. He said that a successful vaccine would not only save millions of lives, it would put an end to restrictions.

He stressed that all vaccine candidates were going through the gold standard of clinical trials with a heavy emphasis on safety. As part of Operation Warp Speed, initiated by the Trump administration to facilitate and accelerate the development of COVID-19 vaccines, Trump said all of the most promising vaccine candidates are being manufactured in advance.

He further said that vaccine development was their top priority and they were moving forward swiftly with great success. He added that when a vaccine is approved, it would be distributed within 24 hours. According to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, the US remains the worst-affected country by the COVID-19 pandemic and has 6,705,114 cases and 198,197 deaths.

