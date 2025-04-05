Home
Trump Administration Fires U.S. Aid Workers Amid Earthquake Crisis In Myanmar

The Trump administration has pledged up to $9 million in aid to Myanmar, but insiders say that ongoing staff and budget cuts have crippled the United States' ability to respond effectively.

Trump Administration Fires U.S. Aid Workers Amid Earthquake Crisis In Myanmar


Three U.S. aid workers were abruptly laid off this week while assisting rescue and relief operations in Myanmar following the devastating March 28 earthquake.

The aid workers, affiliated with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), were notified of their terminations while on the ground in Mandalay, one of the worst-hit cities. The 7.7-magnitude quake has claimed over 3,300 lives and injured more than 4,800 people, according to Burmese authorities. A tropical storm sweeping the region in the aftermath of the quake has compounded the humanitarian crisis.

Marcia Wong, former deputy administrator of USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, confirmed the layoffs and criticized the administration’s decision. “This team is working incredibly hard, focused on getting humanitarian aid to those in need. To get news of your imminent termination, how can that not be demoralizing?” Wong told Reuters.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said one former USAID staffer. “We’re the richest country in the world, and yet we’re pulling out when we’re needed most.”

USAID, which has historically been a cornerstone of U.S. humanitarian outreach, is undergoing widespread dismantlement. Elon Musk, now leading the Department of Government Efficiency, has championed sweeping cuts across federal agencies in a stated bid to reduce “wasteful spending.”

The aid workers, arriving from Washington, Bangkok, and Manila, reportedly received personalized termination emails shortly after landing in Myanmar. With few resources left to support them, the team has resorted to sleeping on the streets alongside quake survivors.

Internal USAID communications obtained by The New York Times reveal that over 60% of the agency’s remaining 898 active contracts relate to humanitarian assistanceâ€”now being slashed under the restructuring plan. Friday’s internal staff meeting confirmed the layoffs, sending shockwaves through the agency. Many staffers say the firings were not only poorly timed but also emblematic of the chaos now engulfing U.S. foreign assistance programs.

Despite the limited aid, the Trump administration insists it remains committed to global humanitarian efforts. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Brussels, denied that the cuts hampered the response. “Myanmar is not the easiest place to work,” he said, citing restrictions imposed by the military junta. “We already have people there,” he added, referring to the now-terminated assessment team.

However, international and domestic criticism continues to mount. Six Democratic senators issued a letter condemning what they called a “paltry” U.S. response and warned of a looming failure of American leadership in global humanitarian crises.

In contrast to the United States, nations like China, India, Russia, and Thailand were quick to deploy medical teams, supplies, and support personnel. A joint statement from the Quad, comprising the U.S., India, Japan, and Australia, promised $20 million in collective aid, but the American share remains the smallest.

The crisis in Myanmar is unfolding as Washington’s diplomatic workforce also reels from internal shake-ups. On Friday, the appointment of Lew Olowski, a junior diplomat with little foreign service experience, to oversee global talent management raised alarms. The American Foreign Service Association denounced the move, likening it to placing an inexperienced officer in charge of the Pentagon’s personnel system.

Mr. Olowski is a member of the Ben Franklin Fellowship, a pro-Trump group that espouses nationalist views and emphasizes “American sovereignty.” His promotion follows a wave of leadership departures, including veteran diplomat Tibor Nagy, and is viewed by many as a sign of deeper institutional changes ahead.

Meanwhile, on the streets of Mandalay, American aid workers and local survivors alike are left grappling with a deepening crisis and dwindling support.

