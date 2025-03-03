Trump Administration Halts New Weapons Sales to Ukraine: What It Means For Zelenskyy

The Trump administration is weighing whether to halt arms shipments to Ukraine, a move that could significantly impact Kyiv's defense capabilities as diplomatic tensions between the two countries escalate. The decision follows a strained meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, raising concerns about the future of US support in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The Trump administration is weighing whether to halt arms shipments to Ukraine, a move that could significantly impact Kyiv.

The Trump administration has suspended financing for new weapons sales to Ukraine and is contemplating halting arms shipments from US stockpiles, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Monday. The decision follows the administration’s recent freeze on foreign aid, as cited by current and former US officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Timing Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The potential disruption to the primary arms transfer pipeline comes just days after a tense meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. The meeting reportedly ended on a contentious note, with Zelenskyy expressing doubts that Trump’s efforts to broker peace in the three-year-long conflict between Ukraine and Russia would yield lasting results.

Following the disagreement, Zelenskyy left the White House, prompting the cancellation of a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and a joint press conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump’s Response and Conditional Support to Ukraine

During a press briefing at the White House, when asked whether the US would end military aid to Ukraine, President Trump stated, “I haven’t even talked about that right now.” Earlier the same day, Trump warned that continued US support for Ukraine may not extend “much longer” unless Zelenskyy showed greater willingness to expedite peace negotiations with Russia.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House is holding internal discussions to consider suspending arms shipments through the drawdown authority. The report cited a congressional aide and another person familiar with the matter. The State Department declined to comment on the report.

Zelenskyy’s Appeal for Continued Support to Ukraine

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, Zelenskyy expressed optimism for continued US backing in securing peace. The Ukrainian leader emphasized Ukraine’s close cooperation with Washington and European partners in ending the war.

“We are working together with America and our European partners and very much hope on US support on the path to peace,” Zelenskyy posted on X, highlighting the importance of real security guarantees.

Also Read: Who Is Lech Wałęsa? Polish Cold War Hero Writes To Trump Expressing ‘Horror And Distaste’ At Trump’s Treatment Of Zelenskyy