Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Trump Administration Halts New Weapons Sales to Ukraine: What It Means For Zelenskyy

Trump Administration Halts New Weapons Sales to Ukraine: What It Means For Zelenskyy

The Trump administration is weighing whether to halt arms shipments to Ukraine, a move that could significantly impact Kyiv's defense capabilities as diplomatic tensions between the two countries escalate. The decision follows a strained meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, raising concerns about the future of US support in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Trump Administration Halts New Weapons Sales to Ukraine: What It Means For Zelenskyy

The Trump administration is weighing whether to halt arms shipments to Ukraine, a move that could significantly impact Kyiv.


The Trump administration has suspended financing for new weapons sales to Ukraine and is contemplating halting arms shipments from US stockpiles, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Monday. The decision follows the administration’s recent freeze on foreign aid, as cited by current and former US officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Timing Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The potential disruption to the primary arms transfer pipeline comes just days after a tense meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. The meeting reportedly ended on a contentious note, with Zelenskyy expressing doubts that Trump’s efforts to broker peace in the three-year-long conflict between Ukraine and Russia would yield lasting results.

Following the disagreement, Zelenskyy left the White House, prompting the cancellation of a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and a joint press conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump’s Response and Conditional Support to Ukraine

During a press briefing at the White House, when asked whether the US would end military aid to Ukraine, President Trump stated, “I haven’t even talked about that right now.” Earlier the same day, Trump warned that continued US support for Ukraine may not extend “much longer” unless Zelenskyy showed greater willingness to expedite peace negotiations with Russia.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House is holding internal discussions to consider suspending arms shipments through the drawdown authority. The report cited a congressional aide and another person familiar with the matter. The State Department declined to comment on the report.

Zelenskyy’s Appeal for Continued Support to Ukraine

Shortly after Trump’s remarks, Zelenskyy expressed optimism for continued US backing in securing peace. The Ukrainian leader emphasized Ukraine’s close cooperation with Washington and European partners in ending the war.

“We are working together with America and our European partners and very much hope on US support on the path to peace,” Zelenskyy posted on X, highlighting the importance of real security guarantees.

Also Read: Who Is Lech Wałęsa? Polish Cold War Hero Writes To Trump Expressing ‘Horror And Distaste’ At Trump’s Treatment Of Zelenskyy

Filed under

Trump US weapons sales ukraine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Elon Musk Called Social Security A ‘Ponzi Scheme’ And How Such Schemes Work

Why Elon Musk Called Social Security A ‘Ponzi Scheme’ And How Such Schemes Work

What Is SpaceX’s Starship The Most Powerful Rocket Ever Built?

What Is SpaceX’s Starship The Most Powerful Rocket Ever Built?

US Stocks Including Dow Jones And Nasdaq Plunge As Trump Confirms Tariffs On Mexico And Canada To Take Effect On Tuesday

US Stocks Including Dow Jones And Nasdaq Plunge As Trump Confirms Tariffs On Mexico And...

Who Is Lech Wałęsa? Polish Cold War Hero Writes To Trump Expressing ‘Horror And Distaste’ At Trump’s Treatment Of Zelenskyy

Who Is Lech Wałęsa? Polish Cold War Hero Writes To Trump Expressing ‘Horror And Distaste’...

President Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Imports From Mexico And Canada Starting Tuesday, Raising Trade War Concerns: What To Know

President Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Imports From Mexico And Canada Starting Tuesday, Raising Trade...

Entertainment

Who Are Basel Adra And Yuval Abraham? Israeli-Palestinian Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Feature At The Oscars

Who Are Basel Adra And Yuval Abraham? Israeli-Palestinian Filmmakers Win Best Documentary Feature At The

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Aditya Roy Kapur To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody? WATCH

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard