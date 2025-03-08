Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  Trump Administration In Action: Columbia University Loses $400 Million In Federal Grants Amid Antisemitism Allegations

Trump Administration In Action: Columbia University Loses $400 Million In Federal Grants Amid Antisemitism Allegations

Five days before the announcement, federal agencies had already initiated a review of the university’s compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

Trump Administration In Action: Columbia University Loses $400 Million In Federal Grants Amid Antisemitism Allegations


The Trump administration has announced the withdrawal of $400 million in federal grants and contracts from Columbia University, citing the institution’s failure to curb antisemitism on campus.

This decision follows ongoing federal reviews into Columbia’s eligibility for over $5 billion in future funding.

Federal Scrutiny and Columbia’s Response

Five days before the announcement, federal agencies had already initiated a review of the university’s compliance with anti-discrimination laws.

While Columbia responded by establishing a new disciplinary committee and intensifying investigations into students critical of Israel, these actions did not satisfy federal authorities.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon emphasized that universities must adhere to federal anti-discrimination regulations to receive funding, stating that Columbia had neglected its responsibility toward Jewish students.

However, after meeting with Columbia’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, she expressed optimism about collaborating to protect students.

University’s Stand and Potential Impacts

Columbia University acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, affirming its commitment to combating antisemitism and ensuring student and faculty safety. However, the specific research projects or programs affected by the funding withdrawal remain unclear.

Columbia, which operates a medical center and various research initiatives, is currently reviewing the implications.

Retired Columbia oceanographer Robert Newton, who is Jewish, disputed the administration’s allegations, calling them a “complete falsehood” and arguing that the university is not indifferent to antisemitism.

Meanwhile, Columbia/Barnard Hillel, a Jewish student organization, welcomed the funding cut, urging the administration to take stronger action against antisemitism.

Free Speech Concerns and Political Backlash

The decision has sparked debates over free speech on college campuses.

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) criticized the move as an unconstitutional attempt to pressure universities into restricting student advocacy, particularly regarding criticisms of Israel and support for Palestinian rights.

Columbia has been at the center of nationwide campus protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict, which began in October 2023.

In April, pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up an encampment on campus, inspiring similar movements at other universities. Some protesters later occupied a campus building, leading to police intervention and arrests.

Broader Political Context

The funding cut aligns with President Donald Trump’s broader campaign to defund colleges accused of tolerating antisemitism.

Columbia was previously scrutinized by congressional Republicans, leading to a hearing where former university president Minouche Shafik pledged to combat antisemitism before resigning months later.

A university task force later reported that Jewish and Israeli students at Columbia had faced discrimination, exclusion from student groups, and verbal abuse during the protests.

This development further fueled tensions between university leadership, students, and federal authorities.

As Columbia navigates the consequences of the funding cut, the debate over free speech, campus protests, and federal intervention in university policies continues to intensify.

