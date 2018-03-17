As per a senior US official, Donald Trump's administration is looking forward to work with India on Rohingya issue. He said that if both the countries agree to work together the pressure will be put on Myanmar to create a safe condition for the voluntary return of the community. There is still no clarity as to where Rohingyas will be putting up if they return to their land as reports have emerged that the Myanmar government has started building security installations on their land after burning it.

A senior US official has revealed that Trump administration is trying to find ways to work with India to address the Rohingya crisis. He added that if the countries unite, the pressure will be put on Myanmar to create a safe condition for the voluntary return of the community. It is important to recall that in November last year Bangladesh and Myanmar had agreed to start repatriating the refugee willing to return to their country. However, the process is yet to kick off.

There is still no clarity as to where Rohingyas will be putting up if they return to their land as reports have emerged that the Myanmar government has started building security installations on their land after burning it. Around 70.000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee the northern Rakhine state following mass atrocities conducted against them in August 2017 following a series of attacks by Rohingyas on police outposts. Earlier a report had emerged saying that Myanmar government was destroying Rohingya villages in the Rakhine state with bulldozers in order to erase the pieces of evidence of mass atrocities conducted against the Muslim minority group of Rohingyas.

A group named Human Rights Watch had said that the villages “should be treated as crime scenes” and preserved. A large number of Rohingyas were forced out of the country in August 2017 in retaliation after the minority Muslim group’s militants launched a series of attacks on police outposts.Following the report, the govt had defended its move by stating that they were simply trying to rebuild the region.

