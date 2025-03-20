Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report

Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report

According to officials, these deliberations have been underway for weeks, focusing on a section of the border in New Mexico.

Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report


The Donald Trump administration is planning to take control of the buffer zone along the southern border and to empower US troops to temporarily hold migrants illegally entering the country, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, quoting officials familiar with the matter.

According to officials, these deliberations have been underway for weeks, focusing on a section of the border in New Mexico.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This move would turn buffer zones into expansive satellite military installations, the report stated, adding that it would enable the most significant use yet of active-duty forces at the border under Trump.

However, the potential militarisation of the buffer zone has raised concerns about whether employing the military in this way would be in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, a federal law that prohibits active-duty troops from most law enforcement missions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The military-controlled buffer zone could measure 60 feet deep and would stretch west to California if the plan is approved, officials told The Washington Post, adding that the Pentagon has asked military officers to examine whether any legal complications could arise from the move.

“It’s very, very careful on that wording,” a defense official told the American publication. “It’s not ‘detention’ because once you go into detention, it has the connotations of being detained for arrest. This is holding for civilian law enforcement,” the official reportedly said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has voiced his support for similar efforts. “We have defended other places and other spaces,” the report quoted Hegseth as saying in February during his initial trip to the border as Pentagon chief. “We will defend this line,” he had said.

ALSO READ: What Is The ‘Survival Manual’ That French Households Will Receive To Prepare For Emergencies? 10 Points

Filed under

Illegal Migrants Trump Administration US Military Buffer Zones

A still from Netflix seri

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The...
newsx

Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report
J.K. Rowling and the Harr

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds...
The National Testing Agen

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details
southern gaza strip

Israel Expresses Grief Over Death Of UN Worker In Gaza Strip, Says ‘No Relation To...
Congress president Mallik

‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The One-Shot Crime Drama

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The...

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds...

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details

Israel Expresses Grief Over Death Of UN Worker In Gaza Strip, Says ‘No Relation To IDF Activity’

Israel Expresses Grief Over Death Of UN Worker In Gaza Strip, Says ‘No Relation To...

‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP

‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP

Entertainment

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The One-Shot Crime Drama

Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever