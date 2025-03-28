Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Administration Pushes for USAID Overhaul Despite Legal Challenges

Trump Administration Pushes for USAID Overhaul Despite Legal Challenges

The Trump administration has formally requested congressional approval to restructure the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Trump administration has formally requested congressional approval to restructure the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), igniting controversy over executive power and foreign aid priorities. The proposed changes come amid constitutional challenges against President Donald Trump’s previous efforts to dismantle the agency.

A Shift in Foreign Aid Strategy

On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the administration’s intention to integrate USAID’s independent functions into the Department of State. The move, he stated, is designed to align U.S. foreign assistance with national interests.

“We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens,” Rubio declared on social media. “We are continuing essential lifesaving programs and making strategic investments that strengthen our partners and our own country.”

Despite these assurances, critics argue that the administration is overstepping its authority by dismantling an agency established by Congress. Concerns have been raised that such a move could undermine USAID’s ability to deliver critical international aid.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Layoffs and Legal Disputes

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce addressed the reorganization plans in a press briefing, confirming that USAID’s functions will be realigned by July 1, 2025. She also sought to allay fears regarding the country’s ability to respond to international disasters, such as the recent earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand.

“We are ready to move now. So there has been no impact on our ability to perform those duties, those requests for aid if and when they come in,” Bruce assured.

However, the restructuring has already resulted in significant workforce reductions. An internal memo obtained by U.S. media revealed that most USAID positions—except those required by law—would be eliminated. In February alone, 1,600 employees were laid off, and the agency’s Washington, D.C., headquarters was shuttered. Remaining staff were given limited access to retrieve their belongings before the offices closed.

Bruce acknowledged the layoffs, stating, “With any major change, there’s going to be disruption… We’ve been waiting for this conclusion. It has arrived.”

Court Battles and Uncertain Future

The drastic cuts to USAID have sparked legal battles. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), “likely violated the United States Constitution in multiple ways” by overseeing USAID’s dismantling. Judge Theodore Chuang stated that Musk and DOGE had deprived Congress of its authority to decide the agency’s future. He issued a temporary injunction to halt further staff and contract cuts.

However, a federal appeals court overturned the injunction on Friday, allowing DOGE to proceed with the restructuring. Musk, a key figure in Trump’s campaign against government inefficiency, previously boasted about his role, saying he was involved in “feeding USAID into the wood chipper.”

With legal challenges ongoing and congressional approval still pending, the future of USAID remains uncertain. While the Trump administration maintains that the reorganization is necessary for efficiency and national security, critics warn that the move could severely impact U.S. foreign aid programs and international relations.

ALSO READ: Utah Makes History: Becomes First US State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water

 

Filed under

donald trump Trump Administration US USAID

newsx

Kesari 2 Affect? UK MP Bob Blackman Calls For Official Apology Over Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
newsx

Trump Administration Pushes for USAID Overhaul Despite Legal Challenges
Imagine walking into an i

Breast Milk-Flavored Ice Cream? Internet Says It Has Never Been More disgusted
newsx

Utah Makes History: Becomes First US State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water
newsx

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Payment Plan Under Fire: Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit
A private hospital in UP

What Led To The Mysterious Death Of Female Hospital Staff? Locals Vandalise Facility In Protest
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kesari 2 Affect? UK MP Bob Blackman Calls For Official Apology Over Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari 2 Affect? UK MP Bob Blackman Calls For Official Apology Over Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Breast Milk-Flavored Ice Cream? Internet Says It Has Never Been More disgusted

Breast Milk-Flavored Ice Cream? Internet Says It Has Never Been More disgusted

Utah Makes History: Becomes First US State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water

Utah Makes History: Becomes First US State To Ban Fluoride In Public Drinking Water

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Payment Plan Under Fire: Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit

Elon Musk’s $1 Million Payment Plan Under Fire: Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit

What Led To The Mysterious Death Of Female Hospital Staff? Locals Vandalise Facility In Protest

What Led To The Mysterious Death Of Female Hospital Staff? Locals Vandalise Facility In Protest

Entertainment

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Hrithik Roshan Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Krrish 4’, Backed By Yash Raj Films

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips