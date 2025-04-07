Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Block On Order to Bring Back Mistakenly Deported Man

The Trump administration petitioned the top court to block a lower court order that requires the government to return a Salvadoran national to Maryland after he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador.

The Trump administration on Monday petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court order that requires the government to return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national, to Maryland after he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, CNN reported.

Abrego Garcia, a father of three, was deported due to what the administration has admitted was an “administrative error.” Despite acknowledging the mistake, the administration’s attorneys argued that the government cannot comply with the order because he is currently in the custody of Salvadoran authorities.

The emergency appeal reached the top court today as a lower court judge gave the Trump administration until 11:59 p.m. to return Garcia to the US.

