Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention To Prevent Rehiring Of 16,000 Federal Workers

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention To Prevent Rehiring Of 16,000 Federal Workers

The Trump administration has turned to the Supreme Court in an urgent bid to block a ruling that mandates the rehiring of thousands of federal employees.

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention To Prevent Rehiring Of 16,000 Federal Workers

Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention to Prevent Rehiring of 16,000 Federal Workers


The Trump administration has turned to the Supreme Court in an urgent bid to block a ruling that mandates the rehiring of thousands of federal employees.

The administration argues that a federal judge overstepped authority by ordering the reinstatement of approximately 16,000 probationary workers who were dismissed as part of a broader effort to reduce the size of the government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Legal Battle Over Mass Firings

The emergency appeal challenges the ruling issued by a California-based judge, who found that the terminations did not comply with federal law. The court order required agencies to offer reinstatement to the affected employees while the lawsuit challenging the firings proceeds.

The administration’s appeal argues that the judiciary lacks the authority to dictate executive hiring and firing decisions at this scale.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Only this Court can end the interbranch power grab,” the appeal asserted, calling on the Supreme Court to curb the increasing judicial intervention in Trump’s sweeping policies.

Federal courts have been a key battleground for opposition to the administration’s initiatives, with judges ruling against Trump’s policies more than 30 times for legal violations.

These rulings have spanned issues from immigration and birthright citizenship to government spending and LGBTQ+ rights.

Supreme Court’s Role in Trump’s Policies

Trump’s frequent use of executive orders has often led to legal challenges, many of which seem destined for Supreme Court review. With three justices appointed by Trump, the high court has the potential to shape the outcome of these disputes. However, it has so far taken measured steps on the few cases that have reached it.

The current appeal follows a ruling by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, who found procedural flaws in how the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) handled the terminations. Alsup ruled that the firings, which impacted employees across six federal agencies—including Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior, and the Treasury—were improperly executed.

The lawsuit, filed by labor unions and advocacy groups, argues that the reduction in workforce negatively impacts public services.

Alsup, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, expressed concern that federal regulations were ignored in the mass firings. He criticized the administration for dismissing employees under the pretext of poor performance, despite the fact that many had received positive evaluations just months before.

Government Pushes Back Against Rehiring Order

The Justice Department countered that the ruling far exceeded Alsup’s authority, arguing that the federal government has the discretion to manage its workforce. The administration’s legal team claimed that the plaintiffs lacked the standing to sue and failed to prove that OPM unlawfully directed the firings.

As the Supreme Court considers the administration’s emergency appeal, the decision could set a precedent for the balance of power between the executive branch and the judiciary. For now, the fate of thousands of federal employees remains uncertain as legal proceedings continue.

ALSO READ: Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Countries Buying Venezuelan Oil

 

Filed under

california Donald Trump. Trump Administration Supreme Court Trump Policies

Stand-up comedian Kunal K

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize
newsx

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants...
A major political and his

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know
newsx

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence
Congress leader Priyanka

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion...
newsx

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants In Thrilling Match

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma Stars As Delhi Capitals Edge Lucknow Super Giants...

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know

What Is The Controversy Over Rana Sanga In Rajasthan? All You Need To Know

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

UAE Condemns Niger Mosque Terrorist Attack, Calls For International Cooperation Against Violence

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion Against Nadda, Rijiju

Karnataka Reservation Row: Priyanka Slams BJP For Creating Non-Issue In Parliament, Jairam Moves Privilege Motion...

Entertainment

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM Modi To Attend

Proud Moment For Vicky Kaushal As Parliament to Hold Special Special Screening Of Chhaava, PM

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

‘Jana Nayagan’: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Film To Release On This Date

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips IPL Match For The Big Day

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Blessed With A Baby Girl On March 24, Cricketer Skips

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International