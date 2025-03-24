Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention to Prevent Rehiring of 16,000 Federal Workers

The Trump administration has turned to the Supreme Court in an urgent bid to block a ruling that mandates the rehiring of thousands of federal employees.

The administration argues that a federal judge overstepped authority by ordering the reinstatement of approximately 16,000 probationary workers who were dismissed as part of a broader effort to reduce the size of the government.

Legal Battle Over Mass Firings

The emergency appeal challenges the ruling issued by a California-based judge, who found that the terminations did not comply with federal law. The court order required agencies to offer reinstatement to the affected employees while the lawsuit challenging the firings proceeds.

The administration’s appeal argues that the judiciary lacks the authority to dictate executive hiring and firing decisions at this scale.

“Only this Court can end the interbranch power grab,” the appeal asserted, calling on the Supreme Court to curb the increasing judicial intervention in Trump’s sweeping policies.

Federal courts have been a key battleground for opposition to the administration’s initiatives, with judges ruling against Trump’s policies more than 30 times for legal violations.

These rulings have spanned issues from immigration and birthright citizenship to government spending and LGBTQ+ rights.

Supreme Court’s Role in Trump’s Policies

Trump’s frequent use of executive orders has often led to legal challenges, many of which seem destined for Supreme Court review. With three justices appointed by Trump, the high court has the potential to shape the outcome of these disputes. However, it has so far taken measured steps on the few cases that have reached it.

The current appeal follows a ruling by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, who found procedural flaws in how the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) handled the terminations. Alsup ruled that the firings, which impacted employees across six federal agencies—including Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior, and the Treasury—were improperly executed.

The lawsuit, filed by labor unions and advocacy groups, argues that the reduction in workforce negatively impacts public services.

Alsup, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, expressed concern that federal regulations were ignored in the mass firings. He criticized the administration for dismissing employees under the pretext of poor performance, despite the fact that many had received positive evaluations just months before.

Government Pushes Back Against Rehiring Order

The Justice Department countered that the ruling far exceeded Alsup’s authority, arguing that the federal government has the discretion to manage its workforce. The administration’s legal team claimed that the plaintiffs lacked the standing to sue and failed to prove that OPM unlawfully directed the firings.

As the Supreme Court considers the administration’s emergency appeal, the decision could set a precedent for the balance of power between the executive branch and the judiciary. For now, the fate of thousands of federal employees remains uncertain as legal proceedings continue.

