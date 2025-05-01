Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court’s Intervention On Termination of Venezuelan Migrants’ TPS

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in its effort to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, which currently shields 350,000 Venezuelan migrants from deportation. This request follows a federal judge’s decision to temporarily block the termination of the program, triggering a legal battle over U.S. immigration policy.

Homeland Security Secretary’s Decision

In February, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the revocation of Venezuela’s TPS designation, a decision set to remove the deportation protections and government-issued work permits for these migrants. The termination was scheduled to take effect on April 7. However, this decision was met with legal challenges.

In late March, a federal judge in California intervened, issuing a delay on the implementation of Noem’s decision. Judge Edward Chen expressed concerns that the termination of TPS for Venezuelans appeared to be “predicated on negative stereotypes.” This ruling led to the temporary suspension of the termination order, much to the administration’s dismay.

Appeal to the Supreme Court

Seeking to reverse the decision, the Trump administration appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for emergency relief. The appeals court, however, declined to grant such relief, leading the administration to escalate the matter by filing an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Solicitor General John Sauer, representing the administration, argued that as long as the district court’s order remains in effect, the Secretary of Homeland Security would be forced to allow hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan nationals to stay in the country despite Noem’s belief that allowing them to remain contradicts national interests. Sauer wrote, “So long as the order is in effect, the secretary must permit hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan nationals to remain in the country, notwithstanding her reasoned determination that doing so is ‘contrary to the national interest.’”

The TPS Program’s Origins and Biden Administration’s Actions

The TPS program, established by Congress in 1990, is designed to protect migrants from countries experiencing ongoing crises that make it dangerous for them to return. Under the Biden administration, then-Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Venezuela for TPS, citing the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the country. The designation was extended in 2023 and again before the conclusion of the Biden administration.

However, when President Trump began his second term, Secretary Noem reversed this extension, asserting that continuing the TPS program for Venezuelans was “contrary to the national interest.” The revocation was set to take effect in April, but legal challenges have since blocked its implementation.

