Trump Administration Seeks to End Protections for Immigrant Children in Federal Custody – Here’s What It Means

The Trump administration is ending a policy that has offered crucial protections for immigrant children in US federal custody for 30 years.

The Trump administration has moved to end an immigration policy that has offered crucial protections for immigrant children in U.S. federal custody for nearly three decades, The Associated Press reported on Friday. The policy, known as the Flores Settlement Agreement (FSA), limits the detention of child migrants to no more than 72 hours and mandates that they be kept in safe and sanitary conditions.

On Thursday, government attorneys filed a motion to terminate the agreement, claiming it has become an “intrusive regime” that has “ossified” federal immigration policy, as reported by AP. They have argued that legislative changes and enforcement policies have rendered the protections unnecessary. Additionally, they asserted that the FSA has unintentionally fuelled a rise in migrant families, particularly those travelling with children, coming to the U.S. unlawfully.

“The FSA itself has changed the immigration landscape by removing some of the disincentives for families to enter the U.S. unlawfully. Unlawful family migration barely existed in 1997,” government attorneys stated in their filing, according to AP.

This move is not the first time the Trump administration has attempted to dissolve the FSA. During his first term, President Donald Trump made several attempts to end the protections. In 2019, the administration requested that a judge dissolve the agreement, but that motion was struck down in December 2020 by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the report said.

What is The Flores Settlement Agreement?

The Flores Settlement Agreement, named after Jenny Flores, a Salvadoran girl who sued the U.S. government over mistreatment of children in custody in the 1980s, remains a cornerstone of protections for child migrants. The case has helped enforce strict oversight and prevent abuses in federal detention centres housing minors.

The Flores Settlement Agreement has served as a critical legal safeguard for immigrant children who are detained by U.S. authorities.

It dictates that children in U.S. Border Patrol custody—whether they arrive alone or with family—be kept in conditions that meet basic standards of safety, sanitation and dignity.

Under the FSA, children must be released or placed in a facility operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) after 72 hours.

The agreement also provides for independent monitoring by court-appointed experts, who regularly assess the conditions in detention facilities.

In response to the Trump administration’s renewed push to end the protections, advocates for immigrant rights have expressed concern, warning that the move would put vulnerable children at even greater risk. Sergio Perez, executive director of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, sharply criticized the proposal, reportedly saying, “Children who seek refuge in our country should be met with open arms — not imprisonment, deprivation, and abuse”.

“The Trump Administration’s move to dismiss this agreement, which prevents the government from imprisoning children in brutal conditions indefinitely, is another lawless step towards sacrificing accountability and human decency in favor of a political agenda that demonizes refugees,” AP quoted Perez as saying.

Despite the FSA, instances of inadequate care for detained children have surfaced. In 2019, nearly 300 children were moved from a Border Patrol facility in Texas after reports revealed they were being held in unsanitary conditions with insufficient food and water, AP reported.

In 2020, a court-appointed monitor raised concerns about the government’s practice of detaining young children as young as a year old in hotels before their expulsion. Another report found that facilities failed to adequately protect children from the COVID-19 virus during the pandemic.

While the Trump administration’s attempt to end the Flores Settlement Agreement is being met with legal challenges, Chief U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee of the Central District of California is scheduled to hear the case in mid-July, according to a joint court filing submitted by the administration and advocates.

