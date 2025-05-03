Trump Administration Settles With Maine Over Funding Freeze in Dispute Over Transgender Athletes

The Trump administration has agreed to lift a freeze on federal funds for a Maine child nutrition program, ending a legal standoff over transgender athlete policies.

The Trump administration on Friday agreed to lift a freeze on federal funds for a Maine child nutrition program, effectively ending a legal standoff with the state over transgender athlete policies, The Associated Press reported. The decision comes after Maine filed a lawsuit challenging the funding suspension, which had stemmed from a dispute over whether the state was in compliance with Title IX — the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education.

President Donald Trump had issued an executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in school sports, and the administration alleged Maine violated that order.

In announcing the resolution, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey reportedly said the state would drop the lawsuit. “It’s unfortunate that my office had to resort to federal court just to get USDA to comply with the law and its own regulations,” Frey said in a statement, according to AP. “But we are pleased that the lawsuit has now been resolved and that Maine will continue to receive funds as directed by Congress to feed children and vulnerable adults.”

What Led To the Dispute?

The dispute began when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) froze federal funds designated for administrative and technological support for Maine’s school nutrition services, the report said. In a letter to the state, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins cited non-compliance with Trump’s executive order, saying the funding freeze was due to Maine’s stance on transgender athletes and Title IX.

According to court documents, Maine’s nutrition program was due to receive over $1.8 million this fiscal year. Additionally, more than $900,000 in prior year funds were reportedly rendered inaccessible, and the state expected around $3 million in July for summer meal programs and reimbursements.

Maine quickly took legal action, and a federal judge sided with the state last month, ordering the funds to be released. The court found that Maine was likely to succeed in its legal challenge, leading to the eventual settlement.