Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Administration Settles With Maine Over Funding Freeze in Dispute Over Transgender Athletes

Trump Administration Settles With Maine Over Funding Freeze in Dispute Over Transgender Athletes

The Trump administration has agreed to lift a freeze on federal funds for a Maine child nutrition program, ending a legal standoff over transgender athlete policies.

Trump Administration Settles With Maine Over Funding Freeze in Dispute Over Transgender Athletes

The Trump administration has agreed to lift a freeze on federal funds for a Maine child nutrition program, ending a legal standoff over transgender athlete policies.


The Trump administration on Friday agreed to lift a freeze on federal funds for a Maine child nutrition program, effectively ending a legal standoff with the state over transgender athlete policies, The Associated Press reported. The decision comes after Maine filed a lawsuit challenging the funding suspension, which had stemmed from a dispute over whether the state was in compliance with Title IX — the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education.

President Donald Trump had issued an executive order barring transgender athletes from competing in school sports, and the administration alleged Maine violated that order.

In announcing the resolution, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey reportedly said the state would drop the lawsuit. “It’s unfortunate that my office had to resort to federal court just to get USDA to comply with the law and its own regulations,” Frey said in a statement, according to AP. “But we are pleased that the lawsuit has now been resolved and that Maine will continue to receive funds as directed by Congress to feed children and vulnerable adults.”

What Led To the Dispute?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The dispute began when the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) froze federal funds designated for administrative and technological support for Maine’s school nutrition services, the report said. In a letter to the state, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins cited non-compliance with Trump’s executive order, saying the funding freeze was due to Maine’s stance on transgender athletes and Title IX.

According to court documents, Maine’s nutrition program was due to receive over $1.8 million this fiscal year. Additionally, more than $900,000 in prior year funds were reportedly rendered inaccessible, and the state expected around $3 million in July for summer meal programs and reimbursements.

Maine quickly took legal action, and a federal judge sided with the state last month, ordering the funds to be released. The court found that Maine was likely to succeed in its legal challenge, leading to the eventual settlement.

 

Filed under

Maine child nutrition program transgender athlete policies Trump Administration

newsx

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues
Thousands of supporters o

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights
newsx

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports
Serbian President Aleksan

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade
A Russian drone assault o

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea...
Ajith Kumar’s latest ac

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea...

Entertainment

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media