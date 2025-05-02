Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration will move forward with efforts to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status.

Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration will move forward with efforts to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status.


U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his administration will move forward with efforts to strip Harvard University of its tax-exempt status, a decision that would have significant financial and legal implications for the Ivy League institution.

“We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, in continuation of his seemingly tense relationship with higher education institutions, particularly those he has criticised for their perceived bias.

Trump has accused Harvard of fostering what he describes as “left-wing” ideologies.

Tax-exempt status allows institutions like Harvard to operate without having to pay federal income tax on revenue from educational activities, donations and endowments. Losing this status would potentially lead to a significant loss of funding for the university and could set a precedent for future challenges to other institutions with similar status.

However, any move to revoke the tax-exempt status of such an institution would likely face legal challenges, with experts suggesting that the decision could be complicated by constitutional and regulatory issues surrounding tax laws and institutional autonomy.

