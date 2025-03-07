Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Trump Administration To Use AI To Identify And Revoke Visas Of Foreign Students Suspected Of Supporting Hamas

President Donald Trump recently announced plans to cut federal funding for universities that allow "illegal protests" on their premises.

Trump Administration To Use AI To Identify And Revoke Visas Of Foreign Students Suspected Of Supporting Hamas

PROTESTS


The US State Department is implementing an artificial intelligence-based system to identify and revoke visas of foreign students suspected of supporting Hamas, according to a report by Axios.

This initiative, led by the Trump administration, aims to enhance national security by monitoring the digital footprint of student visa holders.

Social Media Monitoring and Data Analysis

The “catch and revoke” policy involves AI-driven analysis of social media activity of thousands of international students. Authorities will examine posts, shares, and other online engagements that may suggest pro-Hamas sentiment.

Additionally, the government will consider news reports covering student demonstrations against Israel and legal cases linked to antisemitism on college campuses.

Arrest Records and Visa Revocations

The review process will also scrutinize foreign students arrested for protest-related incidents, especially those permitted to stay in the country under President Biden’s administration. An official source revealed that no student visas had been revoked for similar reasons during Biden’s tenure.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the government’s strict stance against individuals supporting terrorist organizations. “Those who support designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, threaten our national security. The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists,” he told a leading publication.

He further warned that international students violating US laws could face visa cancellations, deportation, or even legal consequences.

Trump’s Executive Order on Campus Protests

President Donald Trump recently announced plans to cut federal funding for universities that allow “illegal protests” on their premises.

He stated that foreign students involved in such activities would either be deported or imprisoned, while American students could face expulsion or arrest, depending on the severity of their actions.

In an executive order dated January 30, Trump reinforced his stance against antisemitism, cautioning resident aliens who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

“We will find you, and we will deport you,” he declared. Furthermore, he signaled potential measures against foreign nationals whose actions pose a threat to US national security or promote extremist ideologies.

ALSO READ: Watch: Justin Trudeau Gets Teary-Eyed During One Of His Last Press Conferences Amid Trump’s Tariff Chaos

