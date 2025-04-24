Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban

Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban

The Trump administration has petitioned the US Supreme Court to allow for the immediate enforcement of the ban on transgender individuals in the military.

Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban

The Trump administration has petitioned the US Supreme Court to allow for the immediate enforcement of the ban on transgender individuals in the military.


The Trump administration has petitioned the US Supreme Court to allow for the immediate enforcement of a controversial ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the Justice Department filed a formal request seeking to lift a nationwide injunction issued by US District Judge Benjamin Settle, based in Seattle. Judge Settle had previously blocked the enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order, finding that the ban likely violated the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the law.

In his ruling, Settle reportedly noted that there was “no evidence that trans troops harm military readiness.”

The administration’s move follows Trump’s January executive order, which described gender identity in transgender individuals as a falsehood and claimed that such individuals were incompatible with the values of military service. “A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honour this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member”, Trump’s order stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The directive marked a reversal of a policy introduced by President Joe Biden, who had allowed transgender individuals to serve in the armed forces during his presidency.

Following Trump’s order, the Pentagon issued formal guidance that barred individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria or those who had undergone gender transition from enlisting or continuing in military service. However, the guidance also introduced a limited waiver system to permit such individuals to serve if their contributions would directly support “war-fighting capabilities.”

 

Filed under

Transgender Military Ban Trump Administration US Supreme court

newsx

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi Announces Visit To Srinagar On Friday
After an all-party meetin

‘Stricter Action Going Forward…’, Says Kiren Rijiju After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam Attack
The Trump administration

Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court To Allow Enforcement Of Transgender Military Ban
Trump said, “I am not h

‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Indian cricket icon Sunil

‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace...
Everyone condemned the Pa

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi Announces Visit To Srinagar On Friday

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi Announces Visit To Srinagar On Friday

‘Stricter Action Going Forward…’, Says Kiren Rijiju After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam Attack

‘Stricter Action Going Forward…’, Says Kiren Rijiju After All-Party Meet On Pahalgam Attack

‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine

‘Vladimir, STOP’: Trump Urges Putin to Halt Russian Attacks on Ukraine

‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace Message

‘What Has All This Fighting Achieved?’: Sunil Gavaskar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack With Powerful Peace...

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Entire Opposition Extends Full Support To The Centre, Rahul Gandhi Says

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After