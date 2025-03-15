Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
  Trump Administration Weighs Sweeping Travel Restrictions For 41 Countries: Check The List Of Countries

Trump Administration Weighs Sweeping Travel Restrictions For 41 Countries: Check The List Of Countries

The Trump administration is weighing sweeping travel restrictions on citizens from 41 countries, a move that could reshape U.S. immigration policy. An internal memo outlines a three-tiered system of visa suspensions, echoing Trump’s controversial first-term travel ban.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering broad travel restrictions for citizens of 41 countries, according to sources familiar with the discussions and an internal memo reviewed by Reuters. The proposed measures, if implemented, would impose varying levels of visa suspensions on affected nations.

Three-Tiered List of Affected Countries

The memo categorizes the 41 nations into three groups, each facing different levels of restrictions.

  • The first group includes 10 countries—among them Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, and North Korea—where visa issuance would be entirely suspended.
  • The second group comprises five nations: Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan. These countries would face partial suspensions affecting tourist, student, and certain immigrant visas, with some exceptions.
  • The third group consists of 26 countries, including Belarus, Pakistan, and Turkmenistan. These nations risk partial visa suspensions unless their governments take steps within 60 days to address security deficiencies, as outlined in the memo.

Uncertainty Over Final Decision on US Travel Restrictions

A U.S. official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, emphasized that the list is subject to change and has not yet received approval from the administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The proposal bears similarities to President Donald Trump’s first-term travel ban, which initially restricted entry from seven Muslim-majority nations. That policy underwent multiple legal challenges before being upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Executive Order on Travel Restrictions Mandates Stricter Vetting

On January 20, Trump signed an executive order directing heightened security screenings for foreign nationals seeking entry into the United States. According to Reuters, the order aims to identify potential national security threats.

As part of this directive, cabinet members must submit by March 21 a list of countries where travel should be partially or fully suspended due to inadequate vetting and screening processes

