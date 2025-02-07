Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Trump Administration Withdraws Support For Transgender Minors In Tennessee Supreme Court Case


The Trump administration announced on Friday that it will no longer support transgender minors and their families challenging Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care. The case, which has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, addresses the legality of puberty blockers and hormone treatments for transgender minors under the state’s SB1 law.

The move marks a significant policy shift from the previous Biden administration, which argued that Tennessee’s restrictions constituted unconstitutional sex discrimination. Biden’s legal team had warned that upholding such bans could pave the way for restrictions on transgender adults.

Deputy Solicitor General Curtis Gannon stated in a letter to the court that the Department of Justice no longer views SB1 as violating equal protection rights.

“The Department has now determined that SB1 does not deny equal protection on account of sex or any other characteristic,” Gannon wrote, adding that the administration would not have sought the Supreme Court’s review of the lower court decision upholding the law.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Despite the federal government’s withdrawal, Gannon urged the justices to proceed with the case due to the involvement of transgender minors and their families. Reopening legal briefings, he argued, would be inefficient.

Lawyers representing the families expressed strong condemnation of the administration’s decision.
“This latest move from the Trump administration is another indication that they are using the power of the federal government to target marginalized groups for further discrimination,” said representatives from Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union in a joint statement.

Executive Actions on Gender Issues

Since resuming the presidency, Trump has signed multiple orders affecting transgender rights, including:

  • Defining sex as unchangeable
  • Proposing a ban on transgender military service
  • Drafting rules on teaching gender issues in schools
  • Setting the groundwork to ban transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports

Several of these measures have already faced legal challenges.

The Supreme Court’s decision, expected by early summer, will be pivotal in shaping the future of transgender rights in the U.S. As the Trump administration reasserts a conservative stance on gender issues, advocacy groups are gearing up for continued legal battles to protect transgender rights.

