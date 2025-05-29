Trump Always Chickens Out: Trump Gets Angry Over The TACO Acronym During Press Briefing

When asked about the TACO Trade term, Donald Trump responded angrily, labeling the phrase as offensive and inaccurate. He defended his approach as “tough negotiation tactics”, insisting that proposing high tariffs only to reduce them during talks was a deliberate strategy.

As global markets respond to recurring tariff threats from former U.S. President Donald Trump, Wall Street has coined a cheeky new term to describe his pattern — the ‘TACO Trade’.

The acronym stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out”, and it’s quickly become a buzzword that has reportedly left Trump visibly agitated.

Trump becomes even more unhinged when he hears "TACO" (Trump Always Chickens Out). Share the hell out of this clip. #TACOTrump pic.twitter.com/cfKwmmmNsa — 💥Arbiter of Cool💥😎✌🏻👊🏻 (@ArbiterofCool) May 28, 2025

Origin of the TACO Trade Term

The term TACO Trade was introduced by Robert Armstrong, a columnist at The Financial Times. He used it to describe a predictable sequence in Trump’s trade policy, where aggressive tariff threats are followed by last-minute retreats or delays. The phrase gained traction because of its satirical yet fitting depiction of Trump’s economic manoeuvres.

The TACO Trade refers to a four-stage cycle that investors and analysts have repeatedly observed:

Tariff Threats: Trump makes bold announcements about imposing hefty tariffs on imports from various countries, creating market anxiety.

Market Reaction: Stock markets often tumble in response to the uncertainty and possible economic fallout.

Strategic Retreat: Facing backlash or economic repercussions, Trump frequently pulls back or postpones the tariffs.

Market Rally: As expected negotiations begin, markets rebound, and investors take advantage of temporarily low stock prices.

Real-World Example: India and Global Tariff Threats

On April 2, Trump announced a sweeping new round of tariffs — including a 26% duty on Indian imports. However, just a week later, he suspended those tariffs for 90 days to focus on trade negotiations. This is a textbook example of the TACO Trade in action, illustrating how the markets and global policy adapt to Trump’s unpredictable strategies.

When asked about the TACO Trade term, Donald Trump responded angrily, labeling the phrase as offensive and inaccurate. He defended his approach as “tough negotiation tactics”, insisting that proposing high tariffs only to reduce them during talks was a deliberate strategy.

Trump elaborated by citing his policy toward China. He initially proposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, only to scale it down to 30% for a 90-day negotiation window. Similarly, he threatened a 50% tariff on EU goods, only to delay the implementation until July 9, allowing space for diplomatic discussions while a 10% baseline tariff remained in place.

Critics argue that such unpredictability erodes trust in U.S. trade policy. Global partners and investors are left on edge, uncertain about what to expect. While Trump frames his actions as flexible negotiation, analysts warn that the repeated back-and-forth could harm long-term trade stability.

The TACO Trade has become more than a viral acronym — it reflects how Trump’s tariff politics have disrupted international commerce, rattled markets, and tested diplomatic patience. Whether viewed as strategic maneuvering or erratic leadership, this pattern will continue to fuel debate in both political and economic spheres.