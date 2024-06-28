Trump And Biden To Face Off In First Presidential Debate Today: Key Details

US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to clash in the first presidential debate today, signalling the start of their final push toward the upcoming election. Hosted by CNN, the debate will take place in Atlanta at 9 pm local time on Thursday, which corresponds to 6:30 am on Friday in Indian Standard Time (IST).

This debate is unusually early in the presidential race, occurring before the Republican and Democratic conventions in July and August, where both candidates will formally accept their party’s nominations. The debate will last 90 minutes and will include two commercial breaks. Unlike previous debates, there will be no live studio audience present.

Polling indicates that over 70 per cent of American voters intend to watch this high-stakes event. This event marks the first time a sitting president and a former president will debate each other, and it is happening much earlier in the election cycle than usual.

President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign in April 2023, framing the race as a crucial decision for voters between maintaining democracy and risking its destruction under Trump. Biden, the oldest president in history, would be 86 at the end of a potential second term. Voter concerns about his age surpass those about Trump, who, if elected, would break Biden’s record as the oldest president by the end of his term.

Trump announced his campaign to return to the White House in November 2022. He aims to become only the second president to win two non-consecutive terms, following his contentious exit in 2020. Trump continues to dispute the 2020 election results and faces criminal charges in four cases, including two related to election interference.

The debate occurs amidst widespread public concern over high prices and America’s foreign policy challenges, particularly in Europe and the Middle East. Other divisive issues such as immigration, gun control, and abortion will also feature prominently, reflecting the deep divisions within the electorate.

This will be the third debate between Biden and Trump, following their two encounters in the run-up to the 2020 election. However, this debate is particularly significant as a larger portion of the electorate remains undecided.

Biden’s campaign slogan, “Let’s finish this job,” emphasizes continuity from his first term, including defending abortion rights, maintaining America’s global standing, preserving democracy, and addressing climate change.

Trump has pledged to overhaul federal government operations, reduce social safety net programs, seek retribution against political opponents, and appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden and his family. He advocates for strong border security, including re-implementing a travel ban on specific Muslim countries, and claims he could end the Russia-Ukraine conflict in “one day.” Trump is also a vocal supporter of Israel.

Current polling by CNN shows a tight race, with Trump holding 49 per cent support nationwide compared to Biden’s 47 per cent.

According to Politico, Biden needs to demonstrate vitality and convince sceptics of his capability, while Trump must present himself coherently to regain moderate voters who have drifted towards other GOP candidates like Nikki Haley.

As the two leaders prepare for their debate, the nation watches closely, aware that the outcome could significantly influence the trajectory of the presidential race.