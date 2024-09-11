Trump and Harris Set for High-Stakes Debate Showdown in Philadelphia; Where To Watch?

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to face off in their highly anticipated first debate tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The debate, held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, marks a pivotal moment in the 2024 election cycle as the two prominent figures square off for the first time on a national stage. The event, hosted by ABC News, is scheduled to last 90 minutes and will be streamed live on multiple platforms, providing voters with a firsthand look at the candidates’ contrasting visions for America’s future.

Where to Watch

The debate will be moderated by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis and will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu. For those unable to watch on these platforms, the debate will also be simulcast on a wide range of networks, including ABC News Radio, CNN, CBS, C-SPAN, Fox News, NBC, and NewsNation. The Wall Street Journal will also stream the event live on its website and app, offering widespread access to one of the most watched political events of the year.

Background and Context

Tonight’s debate is technically the second general-election debate of the year. It follows the June 27 meeting between Trump and President Joe Biden, which set the stage for the 2024 campaign dynamics. The June debate ultimately played a significant role in Harris’s rise to the Democratic nomination. A debate between the vice presidential nominees is scheduled for October 1, but, as of now, no additional debates have been confirmed between Trump and Harris.

Rules and Format

One of the contentious points leading up to tonight’s debate has been the debate over microphone control—specifically, whether microphones will be turned on or off when the other candidate is speaking. This issue, along with other rules of engagement, such as a ban on prepared notes, has been hotly debated behind the scenes. These rules are intended to maintain a fair and uninterrupted exchange between the candidates as they attempt to articulate their positions on key issues.

Debate Dynamics: Strengths and Weaknesses

Both Trump and Harris are expected to capitalize on their respective strengths and navigate their weaknesses during the debate. Trump, known for his combative style and direct communication, will likely focus on his past achievements and criticisms of current policies. Harris, on the other hand, is expected to emphasize her vision for a more inclusive America, highlighting areas such as healthcare, immigration, and social justice.

While both candidates have largely refrained from diving deep into detailed policy proposals in recent weeks, tonight’s debate is expected to test their ability to appeal to voters beyond their base with big-picture ideas that resonate with a divided electorate.

Key Issues: Where the Candidates Stand

Throughout the campaign, both Trump and Harris have often avoided delving into specific policies in favor of broader themes. However, the debate offers a critical platform to clarify their stances on key issues like taxes, healthcare, and immigration. Voters will be watching closely to see how the candidates’ proposals compare and whether their ideas align with the concerns of everyday Americans.

Public Sentiment and Polls

Recent polls have sparked questions about the state of the race, particularly regarding Kamala Harris’s momentum. “Recent polls are raising a big question: Has support for Kamala Harris peaked?” Analysts suggest that the debate could be a turning point, either solidifying or shaking up the current standings as voters weigh their choices.

