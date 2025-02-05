Trump And Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Proposal Sparks Outrage And Doubts

President Donald Trump has revived a controversial proposal to redevelop Gaza into an international beach resort under U.S. control. The idea, originally floated by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, envisions Gaza being transformed into a luxury destination, described by Trump as potentially “better than Monaco.”

The proposal, revealed during a recent press conference, has drawn criticism from Palestinians and international observers, who argue that it amounts to a plan of ethnic cleansing and violates international law.

Saudi Arabia and Gulf Nations Express Doubts

A source close to the Saudi royal court dismissed the idea, stating that “it has not been thought through and is impossible to implement.” The Saudi foreign ministry firmly rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

Despite Gulf nations’ potential financial capacity, they have refused investment in Gaza without a clear pathway to a Palestinian state.

Historical and Practical Challenges

The proposal has been met with skepticism given Gaza’s long-standing complex land regulations derived from Ottoman, British, Jordanian, and clan-based systems. Foreign land ownership restrictions further complicate the plan.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special Middle East envoy and a former real-estate developer, acknowledged that Gaza remains a “demolition site” after prolonged bombardment, estimating that reconstruction could take up to 15 years at a cost of $100 billion.

Palestinian and International Reaction

Palestinian officials and Hamas condemned the remarks, recalling the trauma of the 1948 Nakba, when 700,000 Palestinians were displaced.

Trump’s comments have ignited renewed interest among Israeli settlers, who have long aspired to return to abandoned settlements in Gaza. Although Trump denied plans for rebuilding settlements, settler groups have expressed enthusiasm, urging immediate preparations for re-establishing Jewish communities in the area.

Given the current instability and geopolitical complexities, analysts remain doubtful about the feasibility of such a project.