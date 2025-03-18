Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  Trump And Putin Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire; White House Says Call 'Going Well'

Trump And Putin Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire; White House Says Call ‘Going Well’

Reports suggest the call was delayed by nearly an hour as Putin was engaged in a meeting with oligarchs at a business conference in Moscow.  

Trump And Putin Discuss Ukraine Ceasefire; White House Says Call 'Going Well'


US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-stakes call on Tuesday to discuss a potential ceasefire agreement to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to the White House, the call began at 2 pm GMT and was described as “going well,” foreign media reported.

Reports suggest that the call was delayed by nearly an hour as Putin was engaged in a meeting with oligarchs at a business conference in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed skepticism about Russia’s intentions. In his nightly address to the nation on Monday, Zelenskyy suggested that Russia may be paying lip service to the peace talks without showing genuine commitment to ending the war.

Zelenskyy’s remarks come amid ongoing violence on the ground, with Russian forces continuing to advance in eastern Ukraine despite international calls for a ceasefire.

ALSO READ: Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

