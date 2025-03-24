Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Countries Buying Venezuelan Oil

Trump announced that the US will impose a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that purchases oil or gas from Venezuela.

Trump Announces 25% Tariff on Countries Buying Venezuelan Oil


President Donald Trump announced Monday that the US will impose a 25% tariff on all imports from any country that purchases oil or gas from Venezuela, as well as new tariffs directly on the South American nation itself, the Associated Press reported.

In a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns, Trump said Venezuela has exhibited “very hostile” behaviour toward the US, and as a result, any country engaging in oil or gas trade with the Venezuelan government will face broad trade tariffs starting April 2.

“Countries purchasing oil from Venezuela will be forced to pay a 25% tariff on all their trade to the US starting April 2,” Trump wrote, while underlining that Venezuela will face what he described as a “secondary” tariff due to its alleged association with the criminal gang Tren de Aragua.

The Trump administration has recently ramped up its efforts to deport immigrants it claims are members of Tren de Aragua, who, according to officials, had illegally entered the US.

Trump further said his latest post would serve as official notification of the new policy to the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, the US had imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector.

ALSO READ: Venezuelan Migrants Entitled to Hearings Before Deportation, US Judge Rules

