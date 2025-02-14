Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump Announces AI And Trade Collaboration With India

During a joint press conference following bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump announced a new framework for collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Trump Announces AI And Trade Collaboration With India


During a joint press conference following bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump announced a new framework for collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology. Trump emphasized that the United States will work closely with India to develop cutting-edge AI solutions, ensuring that both nations remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We are announcing a framework for AI and advanced technology cooperation. India and the US will work together to lead the future of innovation,” Trump stated.

Energy Leadership and Global Competition

Trump also addressed global energy markets, asserting that while the US remains a dominant energy player, other nations are making advancements. He acknowledged that “other people will be catching us on energy,” but reaffirmed America’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the sector.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prime Minister Modi echoed similar sentiments, stressing India’s focus on energy security and sustainable growth through partnerships with the US in oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors.

Trade and Economic Cooperation

Highlighting economic ties between the two nations, Trump declared his administration’s commitment to building “the greatest trade route.” The announcement reflects both leaders’ ambition to strengthen bilateral trade, eliminate tariff disparities, and open new avenues for investment.

India and the US have seen growing trade relations in recent years, with agreements on key sectors such as defense, technology, and energy. Trump’s vision of an expanded trade route is expected to further integrate supply chains and facilitate smoother economic exchanges.

Future of US-India Relations

The discussions between Trump and Modi underline a strategic push towards deeper cooperation in AI, energy, and trade. With India emerging as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region, these agreements could pave the way for long-term collaboration that benefits both nations.

As both leaders move forward with these initiatives, the world will be watching how this partnership shapes the future of global trade, technology, and energy policies.

Read More : Trump Announces F-35 Fighter Jet Sale To India, Strengthening Defense Ties

Filed under

donald trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Panic Caught On Cam? Multiple Casualties Reported After Man Plows Car Into Innocent Crowd Including Children, Suspect Detained

Panic Caught On Cam? Multiple Casualties Reported After Man Plows Car Into Innocent Crowd Including...

‘PM Modi Is The Toughest Negotiator’: This Is What Donald Trump Believes

‘PM Modi Is The Toughest Negotiator’: This Is What Donald Trump Believes

Black Day Of India: 6th Anniversary Of Pulwama Attack, Remembering The Heroes Of India

Black Day Of India: 6th Anniversary Of Pulwama Attack, Remembering The Heroes Of India

Trump Unveils Energy Deal With India Following Modi Talks

Trump Unveils Energy Deal With India Following Modi Talks

PM Modi On Illegal Immigration, Says ‘These Are Children From Ordinary Families With Dreams’

PM Modi On Illegal Immigration, Says ‘These Are Children From Ordinary Families With Dreams’

Entertainment

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox