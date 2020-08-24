During a conference, Trump said that the FDA had issued an emergency use authorisation and that was such a powerful term, emergency use authorisation for a treatment known as convalescent plasma.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised the use of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. During a press conference, Trump said that he was pleased to have made a truly historic announcement in their battle against China virus that would save countless lives, the FDA had issued an emergency use authorisation and that was such a powerful term, emergency use authorisation for a treatment known as convalescent plasma.

He said that this was a powerful therapy that transfused really strong anti-bodies from the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection. The US President said today’s action will dramatically expand access to this treatment.

He added that they were years ahead of approval, if they went by the speed levels of the past administration they would be 2-3 yrs behind where they were on the present-day and that included vaccines that they would be hearing about very soon, very shortly.

The US President informed that to deliver treatment and vaccines to save lives, “we are removing unnecessary barriers and delays not by cutting corners but by marshalling the full power of the federal government.” He stated that 48 million dollars were provided to fund the Mayo clinic study that tested the efficacy of convalescent plasma for patients with the virus.

While adding that the FDA MIT Harvard Hospital have also found convalescent plasma to be a very effective method of fighting this horrible disease, he said that through that study over 100,000 Americans had already enrolled to receive that treatment and it was proven to reduce mortality by 35 per cent, it was a tremendous number.

He said that based on the science and the data, the FDA had made the independent determination that the treatment was safe and very effective. He said that recently, they provided up to 270 million dollars to the American Red Cross and America’s Blood Centers to support the collection of up to 360,000 units of plasma. The US President also appealed to Americans who have recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma.

He said that in late July, they launched a nationwide campaign to ask patients who had recovered and those were patients that had been incredible the way they had donated, but those were people recovered from the virus to have donated plasma, since then weekly plasma donations had doubled and on present-day he once again urged all Americans who had recovered from the virus to go to coronavirus.gov, sign up and donate plasma.

