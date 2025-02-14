Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Trump Announces F-35 Fighter Jet Sale To India, Strengthening Defense Ties


In a significant boost to Indo-U.S. defense cooperation, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to India, marking the country’s entry into an elite club of nations equipped with state-of-the-art military aircraft. The announcement came during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, where both leaders also discussed trade relations, security cooperation, and Indo-Pacific stability.

F-35 Sale: A Strategic Shift in India’s Defense Procurement

Trump confirmed that the U.S. would be increasing military sales to India by billions of dollars, with the eventual goal of providing India with F-35 fighter jets. This move aligns with India’s ongoing military modernization efforts, which include a $250 billion plan over the next decade.

“Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters,” Trump stated.

The inclusion of India in the F-35 program would represent a strategic shift, given the country’s historical defense ties with Russia. However, the sale could face hurdles, particularly due to India’s prior purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, which had earlier led to the U.S. canceling Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program.

Aero India 2025: Showcasing U.S.-India Defense Collaboration

As a precursor to the deal, an F-35 aircraft performed a demonstration at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, highlighting growing military cooperation between the two nations. The presence of U.S. Air Force fighter jets at the event signals Washington’s intent to further integrate India into its strategic defense framework.

Trade Relations: Addressing Disparities and Tariffs

Beyond defense, Modi and Trump also addressed trade concerns, with the former U.S. president criticizing India’s tariff policies.

“India, traditionally, is the highest, just about the highest tariff country. They charge more tariffs than any other country,” Trump remarked.

While Trump has previously imposed reciprocal tariffs on multiple nations, including India, New Delhi is hoping to negotiate relief through trade concessions. Ahead of the bilateral talks, India reduced duties on high-end motorcycles, benefiting U.S. manufacturers like Harley-Davidson.

Quad and Indo-Pacific Strategy

Trump reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising India, the U.S., Australia, and Japan. He emphasized the group’s role in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

“In our meeting today, the prime minister and I reaffirmed that strong cooperation among the United States, India, Australia, and Japan is crucial to maintaining peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” Trump stated.

With increasing geopolitical tensions in the region, closer defense and strategic ties between India and the U.S. are seen as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence. Trump is expected to visit India later this year for a Quad summit, reinforcing the importance of the partnership.

Elon Musk’s Role in U.S.-India Relations

Tech mogul Elon Musk, a close adviser to Trump, was also present at the meeting and held a separate discussion with Modi. While the nature of their conversation remains undisclosed, Musk’s growing involvement in U.S. policymaking has raised speculation about his role in shaping Indo-U.S. relations, particularly in defense and technology sectors.

Immigration Policy and India’s Crackdown on Illegal Migration

The meeting also touched upon immigration issues, with India recently accepting a U.S. flight carrying 100 shackled migrants as part of Trump’s broader immigration overhaul. Modi assured Trump of India’s commitment to tackling illegal migration and human trafficking networks.

A Strengthened Strategic Partnership

The sale of F-35 fighter jets, discussions on trade disputes, and enhanced Indo-Pacific cooperation highlight the strengthening U.S.-India partnership. With both nations prioritizing defense modernization and economic ties, this new chapter in bilateral relations is set to redefine strategic alignments in the region.

