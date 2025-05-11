Home
Trump Announces ‘Game-Changing’ Plan To Slash US Prescription Drug Prices By Up To 80%

President Donald Trump has announced an executive order to slash U.S. prescription drug prices by up to 80%, aiming for an immediate impact. The move, described as his "most consequential," targets fairness in global drug pricing by aligning U.S. costs with the lowest worldwide rates.

Trump Announces ‘Game-Changing’ Plan To Slash US Prescription Drug Prices By Up To 80%

Trump announces executive order to cut U.S. prescription drug prices by up to 80%, aiming for global fairness and immediate price reductions.


President Donald Trump has made a major announcement, revealing that he will be signing an executive order aimed at dramatically reducing prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices by at least 30%. The 78-year-old president declared that the new measures would take effect “almost immediately,” marking a significant shift in the cost of medications in the United States.

Trump’s decision follows his announcement on Truth Social, where he outlined the rationale behind the initiative, asking why drug prices in the U.S. have consistently been higher than in other countries. “For many years, the world has wondered why prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals in the United States were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY?” he wrote.

Pharmaceutical Companies and Rising Prices

The president highlighted the long-standing argument made by pharmaceutical companies that high drug prices were necessary to cover research and development (R&D) costs. According to Trump, the industry has used this justification for years, but he called out what he sees as a lack of fairness in the way these costs are distributed.

“It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer,” Trump said in his Truth Social post. “The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the ‘suckers’ of America, ALONE.”

The ‘Most Consequential’ Trump Executive Order

The executive order is being described by Trump as the “most consequential” of his presidency, and it is set to bring significant changes to how prescription drug prices are handled. “Prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%. They will rise throughout the world in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring fairness to America!” Trump declared.

Trump further elaborated on the plan, stating that he would institute a “Most Favored Nation’s Policy,” which would ensure that the United States pays the same price for drugs as the country with the lowest price worldwide. This policy is aimed at addressing the disparity in drug prices between the U.S. and other nations.

Timing of the Announcement by Trump

Trump’s announcement comes just days after Politico reported that the president is considering reviving a plan that ties the amount the U.S. government pays for certain medicines to lower prices abroad. By aligning U.S. prices with those in countries where drugs are sold at a lower cost, Trump hopes to curb the price inflation that has long been a concern for American consumers.

