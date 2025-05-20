Trump Announces Golden Dome Missile Defence Shield, Vows To Build Advanced Missiles

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to national defense, unveiling plans for a sophisticated missile defense system named the "Golden Dome."

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to national defense, unveiling plans for a sophisticated missile defense system named the “Golden Dome.” Speaking during a formal announcement, Trump said the project fulfills a promise made during his presidential campaign — to shield the United States from foreign missile threats through cutting-edge technology.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, “As we make a historic announcement about the Golden Dome Missile Defence shield. That’s something we want. Ronald Reagan (40th US President) wanted it many years ago, but they didn’t have the technology. But it’s something we’re going to… pic.twitter.com/YeZGgfc2rH — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2025

“In the campaign, I promised the American people that I would build a cutting-edge missile defence shield to protect our homeland from the threat of foreign missile attack. And that’s what we’re doing today,” Trump stated.

He described the Golden Dome as a long-awaited strategic system, originally envisioned by Ronald Reagan during his presidency, but left unrealized due to the limitations of that era’s technology.

“Ronald Reagan wanted it many years ago, but they didn’t have the technology. But it’s something we’re going to have. We’re going to have it at the highest level,” Trump declared.

The announcement reflects Trump’s continued emphasis on military strength and defense innovation, reviving historical ambitions with a renewed focus on modern capability. The Golden Dome project, still in its early phases, is expected to be developed with high-level defense partnerships and aims to serve as a central pillar of U.S. homeland security strategy in the coming years.

