Thursday, April 3, 2025
Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of New Tariffs

In addition to the country-specific tariffs, the U.S. will enforce a minimum 10% baseline tariff on imports from all other nations not explicitly listed.

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here's A Full List Of New Tariffs


President Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping tariff policy, imposing new import duties on major trading partners, including a 34% tariff on Chinese goods and a 20% tariff on European Union (EU) imports. The move is part of his administration’s broader economic nationalism agenda, aimed at reducing trade deficits and protecting American industries.

In addition to the country-specific tariffs, the U.S. will enforce a minimum 10% baseline tariff on imports from all other nations not explicitly listed.

Breaking Down the New Tariffs

Trump’s tariff plan introduces significant increases on key global economies, particularly in Asia and Europe. The full list of new U.S. tariffs includes:

  • China  34%
  • European Union “20%
  • Vietnam  46%
  • Japan  24%
  • Taiwan  32%
  • India 26%
  • Thailand 36%
  • South Korea 25%
  • Switzerland  31%
  • Indonesia  32%
  • Malaysia  24%
  • Cambodia  49%
  • United Kingdom 10%
  • South Africa 30%
  • Brazil 10%
  • Bangladesh  37%
  • Singapore  10%
  • Israel 17%
  • Philippines 17%
  • Chile  10%
  • Pakistan 29%
  • Sri Lanka  44%

For all other countries not listed, a baseline 10% tariff will be applied to imports.

