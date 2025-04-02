Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of New Tariffs

In addition to the country-specific tariffs, the U.S. will enforce a minimum 10% baseline tariff on imports from all other nations not explicitly listed.

President Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping tariff policy, imposing new import duties on major trading partners, including a 34% tariff on Chinese goods and a 20% tariff on European Union (EU) imports. The move is part of his administration’s broader economic nationalism agenda, aimed at reducing trade deficits and protecting American industries.



Breaking Down the New Tariffs

Trump’s tariff plan introduces significant increases on key global economies, particularly in Asia and Europe. The full list of new U.S. tariffs includes:

China 34%

European Union “20%

Vietnam 46%

Japan 24%

Taiwan 32%

India 26%

Thailand 36%

South Korea 25%

Switzerland 31%

Indonesia 32%

Malaysia 24%

Cambodia 49%

United Kingdom 10%

South Africa 30%

Brazil 10%

Bangladesh 37%

Singapore 10%

Israel 17%

Philippines 17%

Chile 10%

Pakistan 29%

Sri Lanka 44%

For all other countries not listed, a baseline 10% tariff will be applied to imports.

