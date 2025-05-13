Trump Announces ‘Total Reset’ In U.S.-China Ties After Geneva Trade Talks; Reciprocal Tariffs Paused For 90 Days

President Trump calls trade talks with China in Geneva a "total reset," as both sides agree to suspend reciprocal tariffs for 90 days and start further negotiations.

McDonald’s is set to hire up to 375,000 restaurant workers across the United States during summer 2025, marking its largest seasonal hiring drive in several years. The fast-food chain made the announcement on Monday, signaling a major push to meet staffing demands as it continues rapid expansion nationwide.

The hiring surge comes amid McDonald’s ongoing efforts to increase its footprint across the U.S., where it already operates more than 13,500 restaurants. The company plans to open 900 additional locations by 2027, positioning this expansion as a key strategy to revive in-person dining traffic in the post-pandemic era.

The announcement was made jointly by McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger and U.S. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer at a McDonald’s outlet near Columbus, Ohio. “Through the expansion of their employees, McDonald’s is fueling economic opportunity and creating a robust benchmark for industry growth,” said Chavez-DeRemer, according to the Associated Press.

The last time McDonald’s carried out such a significant hiring campaign was in 2020, when it added 260,000 employees following the reopening of restaurants shuttered due to COVID-19.

This week’s announcement also highlighted a milestone for the company’s “Archways to Opportunity” program, which celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since its launch, the program has supported more than 90,000 employees by offering tuition assistance, English language learning, and career development tools. McDonald’s has invested over $240 million in education benefits under this initiative.

Anamaria Monterroso, a longtime McDonald’s employee and current part-time human resources student, praised the program for helping her achieve her academic goals. “Just because you work at fast food doesn’t mean your dreams will end there,” she said, emphasizing the long-term value of employee support.

As summer approaches, McDonald’s recruitment effort is expected to create substantial employment opportunities, especially for students and part-time job seekers, while supporting the chain’s long-term growth plans.

