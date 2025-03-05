Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Trump Applauds Melania’s Fight Against AI-Generated Deepfakes, Says “Nobody Gets Treated Worse Than I Do Online”

During his State of the Union address, Trump praised Melania’s work on deepfake legislation and foster care, introducing guests Elliston Berry and Haley Ferguson. He also joked, “Nobody gets treated worse than I do online.”

Melania deepfake legislation


In a powerful moment during his address to Congress, President Donald Trump spotlighted the work of First Lady Melania Trump, who has been a vocal advocate for victims of AI-generated deepfake images and foster children. Joining her for the evening were two young women whose lives exemplify the causes she has championed.

Elliston Berry, a victim of an AI-generated, sexually explicit “deepfake” image from Aledo, Texas, and Haley Ferguson, a former foster child from Spring Hill, Tennessee, were invited as guests. Ferguson is a recipient of a scholarship introduced by Melania during her first term as First Lady. Berry, who has been active in supporting the “Take It Down Act,” a bill that was unanimously passed by the Senate in February, was also by the First Lady’s side during a roundtable discussion on Monday.

The “Take It Down Act” mandates technology platforms to remove nonconsensual, sexually explicit content or deepfakes within 48 hours of a valid removal request. Trump commended the Senate for passing the bill and praised Melania for her tireless efforts in advocating for victims. “Melania’s work has yielded incredible results, helping prepare our nation’s future leaders as they enter the workforce,” Trump said.

ALSO READ: Trump Joint Congress Session: Trump Says U.S. Farmers Will Benefit From Tariffs Because Foreign Produce Is “Dirty” And “Uninspected”

