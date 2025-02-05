Home
Trump-Appointed U.S. Attorney In Massachusetts Vows To Crack Down On Immigration Enforcement Obstruction

Massachusetts' newly appointed federal prosecutor, Leah Foley, pledged on Wednesday to investigate state and local officials who obstruct federal immigration arrests as part of President Donald Trump's administration's intensified efforts to enforce immigration laws.

“No one gets a pass,” Foley declared during an event in Boston, signaling a hardline approach toward cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

While expressing hopes for collaboration with Democratic Governor Maura Healey’s administration and local district attorneys, Foley made it clear that she disagreed with Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on immigration enforcement strategies.

“Our focus will be to find and remove illegal immigrants who have committed crimes,” Foley said, emphasizing the importance of public safety.

Tensions Over Sanctuary Policies

Governor Healey’s spokesperson, Karissa Hand, reiterated the governor’s stance that “violent criminals should be deported.” Hand emphasized that state law enforcement routinely collaborates with federal authorities to maintain community safety.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did not respond to requests for comment, though she has defended Boston’s designation as a “sanctuary city,” which limits cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Foley asserted, “We’re not asking them to do our jobs. But we expect that they don’t interfere with federal agents doing theirs.”

Justice Department Orders and Legal History

The Justice Department recently instructed federal prosecutors to consider criminal investigations into state and local officials who hinder immigration enforcement.

Massachusetts has a notable legal precedent on this issue. In 2017, the state’s highest court ruled to limit how state courts and local law enforcement could assist federal immigration enforcement.

ICE has repeatedly criticized Massachusetts authorities for allegedly ignoring detention requests for non-citizens arrested on state charges.

Past Case and Judicial Accountability

Foley expressed concern about judicial interference in immigration matters.

“It is troubling that any judge would interfere with a federal law enforcement officer doing their job. That is not a judge’s role. We will investigate,” she warned.

Her office previously secured a 2019 indictment against Massachusetts judge Shelley Joseph, who was accused of impeding a federal immigration arrest during a courtroom hearing.

Under President Joe Biden’s administration, prosecutors agreed in 2022 to drop the case in exchange for Judge Joseph referring herself to disciplinary authorities. A disciplinary case is still pending.

As the Trump administration continues its immigration crackdown, Foley’s appointment signals renewed federal scrutiny of local officials’ cooperation with ICE and immigration enforcement.

