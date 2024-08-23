Saturday, August 24, 2024

Trump Assassination Attempt Probe Revealed: Multiple Secret Service Agents Put on Leave

In a startling development, the U.S. Secret Service has placed at least five agents on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The probe is linked to the July 13 shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired eight rounds from a rooftop near Trump’s location, leaving the former president with a minor ear wound.

The agents placed on leave include four members from the Pittsburgh Field Office, notably the special agent in charge, as well as a member of Trump’s personal security detail. The Secret Service’s internal affairs division is conducting the investigation, though it remains unclear if the leaves are connected to disciplinary actions.

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the Secret Service, did not confirm the administrative leaves but mentioned that the agency’s “mission assurance review is progressing,” as they examine the procedures and failures that led to this near-tragic event. He emphasized that the agency holds its personnel to the “highest professional standards,” and any violations of policy will be thoroughly investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility, potentially leading to disciplinary measures.

The assassination attempt not only endangered Trump but also resulted in the tragic death of Pennsylvania firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the scene. Two other spectators were seriously injured during the rally.

Adding to the turmoil, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned just two weeks after the incident. Her resignation followed a tense Congressional testimony, where she faced sharp criticism over the agency’s failure to prevent the shooting.

As the investigation continues, the Secret Service’s handling of the assassination attempt and its subsequent internal probe are under intense scrutiny, raising questions about the agency’s operational protocols and effectiveness in protecting high-profile figures.

