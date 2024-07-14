Trump Asserts 'It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable..' On Attempted Assasination

Donald Trump has credited divine intervention for his survival during a recent assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Addressing the nation on Sunday, Trump urged Americans to unite against evil forces, emphasizing the need for solidarity in the face of such adversity.

“It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump declared on social media. The former US president and current White House hopeful called on his fellow citizens to stand together in “not allowing Evil to Win.”

The incident occurred Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman attempted to take Trump’s life. In a chaotic and alarming turn of events, Trump was struck in the ear. The scene quickly escalated, with Trump being whisked away from the stage, blood marking his face. Tragically, both the shooter and a bystander were killed, and two spectators were critically injured.

Also Read: From Abraham Lincoln To John F. Kennedy, How Many U.S. Presidents Have Been Assassinated?

This shocking episode is expected to further inflame political tensions as the US presidential election approaches. The nation, already deeply divided, now grapples with the implications of this violent act.

In response, President Joe Biden condemned the violence, stating, “There is no place in America for this kind of violence.” Biden, who will face Trump in the upcoming election, stressed the importance of unity and resilience during these tumultuous times.

Trump reiterated this sentiment in a message on his Truth Social platform Sunday morning. “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” he wrote. Trump also confirmed his attendance at the Republican National Convention, set to begin on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.