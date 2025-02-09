Trump Backs Elon Musk To Lead Government Overhaul, Targets Education Department And Pentagon

Former President Donald Trump reaffirmed his trust in tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to spearhead government reforms, praising his dedication and efficiency while signaling the next targets for review—the Department of Education and the Pentagon.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump emphasized his commitment to eliminating government waste and described Musk’s involvement as instrumental. “I’ve had great help from Elon Musk, who’s been terrific,” Trump said, expressing amazement at Musk’s tireless work ethic.

Musk, 53, currently heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a temporary agency established to audit and streamline federal operations. Under Musk’s leadership, DOGE has focused on reviewing various government agencies and contracts, including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Trump outlined his upcoming plans for Musk. “I’m going to ask him to check the Department of Education next. He’s going to find the same thing—waste, fraud, and abuse,” Trump said. “After that, he’ll move on to the military. We’ll find billions—hundreds of billions—of dollars being misused.”

Musk has followed Trump’s directives closely, focusing on cost-cutting measures, including reviewing diversity and inclusion initiatives and foreign aid programs. Despite pushback from critics and legal challenges, Musk remains undeterred.

Recently, some of DOGE’s actions were temporarily blocked by court rulings. A New York judge halted access to Treasury Department systems, while a Washington, D.C., judge paused plans to place 2,200 USAID employees on administrative leave.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz supported the ongoing efforts, stating on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the reviews are essential. “The dollars aren’t being used wisely. We need to realign their mission with the president’s foreign policy vision,” he said.

Despite the legal hurdles, Trump remains optimistic about the reforms. Meanwhile, Musk, known for his efficiency and innovation, continues to receive support from conservatives for his role in reshaping government operations.

