Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Trump Begins Middle East Tour With High-Stakes Talks, Mega Deals: What To Know

US President Donald Trump has touched down in Saudi Arabia, kicking off his first official foreign trip of his second term with a high-stakes tour across the Gulf. With stops in Qatar and the UAE to follow, his agenda is packed with critical talks on Iran, Gaza, oil, and billion-dollar business deals.

Trump Begins Middle East Tour With High-Stakes Talks, Mega Deals: What To Know

Trump begins Gulf tour in Saudi Arabia, eyeing Iran, Gaza, oil, and major business deals with Qatar and UAE amid rising global tensions.


US President Donald Trump is arriving in Saudi Arabia for the first stop of his three-nation tour of the Middle East. This marks his first official foreign visit of his second term in office. His itinerary also includes Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Top Agenda: Iran, Gaza, and Oil

Trump will begin his visit with a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, potential strategies to end the war in Gaza, measures to stabilize oil prices, and other regional security concerns.

The business end of Trump’s tour will be centered at the Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh, which is hosting a high-level business forum. Corporate heavyweights like Larry Fink of BlackRock, Citibank CEO Jane Fraser, Boeing chief Kelly Ortberg, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang are also in attendance.

Deals are expected across multiple sectors. Currently, Saudi Arabia has already pledged $600 billion in investments in the U.S., and the UAE has committed $1.4 trillion over the next decade. Hopes are high that Saudi Arabia will raise its commitment significantly.

President Trump has promised that something very big is going to be announced,” although specific details remain under wraps.

Trump Visit Focus Areas: AI, Defense, and Civilian Nuclear Technology

One of the key questions looming over this visit is where the biggest announcements will land. Artificial Intelligence is one strong possibility, especially with a Biden-era plan reportedly aiming to restrict foreign access to advanced semiconductor technology just days away.

Security and nuclear technology are also major areas of interest. Saudi Arabia is said to be looking to advance its civilian nuclear energy program and is seeking international expertise to push the initiative forward.

Beyond business, the trip is deeply strategic. As the U.S. signals a potential shift toward a more isolationist foreign policy, Trump’s visit aims to reassert American influence in the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar sit at a geopolitical crossroads—between East and West, and between the growing ambitions of the U.S. and China.

“You Have Got to Have a Grand Bargain”

The essence of Trump’s pitch is to secure a grand bargain that tightly aligns Gulf wealth and investment capabilities with American interests. As China looks to expand its own sphere of influence in the region, Trump is pushing hard to ensure the Gulf’s allegiance remains firmly with Washington.

Qatar’s Power Play: A Jumbo Jet for Trump

Qatar has reportedly offered Trump a fully outfitted Boeing 747-8 luxury jumbo jet—potentially to be used as the next Air Force One. Trump confirmed on Monday that he is prepared to accept the gift from Qatar’s ruling family, and U.S. officials say the aircraft could indeed be modified for presidential use.

Qatar is also reportedly considering a massive order for 100 Boeing aircraft, signaling that major deals are already in motion. This puts pressure on neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to match or exceed Qatar’s offerings.

Meanwhile, Trump has floated the idea of making an unscheduled stop in Istanbul, Turkey, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to meet on Thursday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman donald trump gaza qatar Saudi Arabia uae

