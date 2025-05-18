Trump Budget Proposal Threatens Key Ocean Monitoring System, Sparking Concern Among Maritime Experts

A proposal in President Donald Trump’s 2026 budget could eliminate all federal funding for the Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) regional networks — a move that experts warn would cripple real-time access to vital maritime data used by boaters, anglers, emergency responders and scientists, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

The system, operating for nearly two decades, consists of 11 regional associations that track ocean and coastal conditions across U.S. waters, including the Great Lakes, Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and Pacific, the report said. The networks, supported by $43.5 million annually from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), deliver data through a mix of buoys, radar, and submersible drones.

“It’s the last thing you should be shutting down,” Capt. Ed Enos, a harbor pilot in Hawaii who relies on IOOS data to guide massive ships safely into port, told AP. “There’s no money wasted. Right at a time when we should be getting more money to do more work to benefit the public, they want to turn things off. That’s the wrong strategy at the wrong time for the wrong reasons.”

According to the report, a leaked memo from the Trump administration in April outlined a proposed $2.5 billion cut to the Department of Commerce, which oversees NOAA. Though it emphasized the importance of collecting ocean and weather data, it also called for cutting IOOS regional funding entirely.

The proposed cuts shocked researchers and stakeholders. Jack Barth, an oceanographer at Oregon State University and a contributor to the Pacific Northwest network, reportedly said, “What we’re providing is a window into the ocean and without those measures we frankly won’t know what’s coming at us. It’s like turning off the headlights.”

The IOOS data serves not only scientists and maritime professionals but also feeds into National Weather Service forecasts, supports tsunami evacuation apps, helps track hurricane intensity, and even monitors toxic algal blooms that affect fisheries.

Despite the uncertainty, lawmakers could still preserve IOOS funding, the report said, adding that a Republican-backed House bill proposes increasing the budget to $56 million annually starting in 2026. However, if the cuts proceed, network leaders fear that many associations would be forced to shut down or seek private funding — potentially leading to data gaps and the dissolution of long-standing partnerships.

“We’re a known entity, a trusted entity. No one saw this coming, the potential for us not to be here,” AP quoted Melissa Iwamoto, director of Hawaii’s regional network, as saying.