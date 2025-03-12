Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He's Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Donald Trump is adding a Tesla to his collection—but he won’t be the one driving it. The president personally picked a red Model S, pledging full support for Elon Musk and his company.

Trump Buys A Tesla But Says He’s Not Allowed to Drive It—Know Why

Donald Trump buys a red Tesla Model S, pledging support for Elon Musk and Tesla amid stock drops—though he won’t be the one driving it.


President Donald Trump has officially added a new Tesla to his collection. The 47th president of the United States was seen selecting a red Model S on Tuesday. Accompanied by Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk, who also heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump examined various Tesla models, including the Cybertruck and the latest Model Y, outside the White House.

Paying in Full, No Discounts Requested

When asked which Tesla he had chosen, the president pointed at the Model S, affirming, “The one I like is that one.” He further specified his preference, adding, “I want that same color.”

Trump disclosed that he planned to pay for the car with a check and emphasized his intention to pay the full price. “I don’t want a discount,” he stated. However, despite purchasing the Tesla, he acknowledged that he would not be behind the wheel himself.

Tesla for the White House Staff

“I’m gonna buy one, now here’s the bad news. I’m not allowed to drive,” the president admitted. “I haven’t driven a car in a long time. And I love to drive cars. But I’m gonna have it at the White House and I’m gonna let my staff use it. I’m gonna let people at the place use it. They all are all excited about that.”

He further reflected on the restriction, remarking, “I’m not allowed to use it. Can you believe it?”

Trump’s decision to purchase a Tesla came a day after the company’s stock dropped 15 percent, as reported by CNBC. Announcing his purchase on Truth Social, the president voiced strong support for Musk and Tesla.

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote. “But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for. They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?”

Elon Musk Responds to Trump Buying a Tesla

He continued, “In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

Following Trump’s announcement, Musk responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his gratitude. “Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump!” he wrote.

Earlier on March 9, Musk had addressed mounting challenges faced by Tesla, thanking supporters amid reported attacks on the company’s stores and offices. “Heartfelt thanks to everyone supporting @Tesla, despite many attacks against” Tesla “stores and offices,” Musk posted.

Also Read: Trump’s 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Take Effect, Aiming to Boost U.S. Manufacturing

 

