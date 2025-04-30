Trump took a jab at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, calling him “my least controversial person” during a Cabinet meeting.

President Donald Trump took a jab at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, calling him “my least controversial person” during a Cabinet meeting — a comment that drew laughter from those in the room, even as Hegseth faces fresh scrutiny over his handling of sensitive military information, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, Trump introduced Hegseth with the sarcastic remark amid growing controversy surrounding the defense secretary, whose tenure has been marked by clashes over military recruitment and internal communications leaks.

Hegseth, the report said, quipped, “We’re over the target,” suggesting that the criticism was a result of the administration’s efforts to revamp military recruitment practices.

Hegseth has come under fire in recent weeks following his alleged role in another Signal group chat that reportedly included sensitive military information and involved his wife and brother.

The second Signal chat is in addition to the one Hegseth used to communicate with Cabinet officials last month about military plans. Reports suggest the Defence Department’s acting inspector general is investigating that chat.

Earlier this month, in a letter to Hegseth, Acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins notified him of an upcoming evaluation following a request from the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

A leaked Signal chat had revealed that senior Trump administration officials, including Hegseth, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe, had shared details about an impending military strike on Yemen, The Atlantic reported.

The messages, inadvertently sent to The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, had raised serious concerns about operational security.

Despite mounting pressure, Trump has continued to stand by Hegseth.

