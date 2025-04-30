Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump Calls Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ‘My Least Controversial Person’

Trump Calls Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ‘My Least Controversial Person’

Trump took a jab at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, calling him “my least controversial person” during a Cabinet meeting.

Trump Calls Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ‘My Least Controversial Person’

Trump took a jab at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, calling him “my least controversial person” during a Cabinet meeting.


President Donald Trump took a jab at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday, calling him “my least controversial person” during a Cabinet meeting — a comment that drew laughter from those in the room, even as Hegseth faces fresh scrutiny over his handling of sensitive military information, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, Trump introduced Hegseth with the sarcastic remark amid growing controversy surrounding the defense secretary, whose tenure has been marked by clashes over military recruitment and internal communications leaks.

Hegseth, the report said, quipped, “We’re over the target,” suggesting that the criticism was a result of the administration’s efforts to revamp military recruitment practices.

Hegseth has come under fire in recent weeks following his alleged role in another Signal group chat that reportedly included sensitive military information and involved his wife and brother.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The second Signal chat is in addition to the one Hegseth used to communicate with Cabinet officials last month about military plans. Reports suggest the Defence Department’s acting inspector general is investigating that chat.

Earlier this month, in a letter to Hegseth, Acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins notified him of an upcoming evaluation following a request from the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

A leaked Signal chat had revealed that senior Trump administration officials, including Hegseth, National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe, had shared details about an impending military strike on Yemen, The Atlantic reported.

The messages, inadvertently sent to The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, had raised serious concerns about operational security.

Despite mounting pressure, Trump has continued to stand by Hegseth.

ALSO READ: US Economy Shrinks Sharply as Trump’s Tariff Moves Rattle Markets

Filed under

donald trump Pete Hegseth Signal chat Leak

India imposes NOTAM banni

 India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack
newsx

Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees
A 4.4 magnitude earthquak

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Says National Center for Seismology
Dilli Haat fire: A major

Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report...
Mohsen Mahdawi walked fre

Palestinian Columbia University Student Released on Bail as He Fights US Deportation
Pakistani celebs' Instagr

Instagram Accounts Of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar Blocked In India After Pahalgam Terror...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

 India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack

 India Issues NOTAM Shutting Airspace For All Pak Flights Days After Kashmir Terror Attack

Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees

Meet the Girl from Nagaland Who is Planting 1 Million Trees

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Says National Center for Seismology

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Says National Center for Seismology

Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report Heavy Losses

Video Emerges as Massive Dilli Haat Fire Breaks Out; Multiple Shops Damaged and Vendors Report...

Palestinian Columbia University Student Released on Bail as He Fights US Deportation

Palestinian Columbia University Student Released on Bail as He Fights US Deportation

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After