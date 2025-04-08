Trump Calls Erdoğan ‘Very Smart,’ After Netanyahu Criticises Turkey

During a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "very smart" and offered to mediate between Israel and Turkey. His remarks quickly sparked backlash, with critics accusing him of siding with an authoritarian leader amid rising tensions in the region.

Trump praises Erdoğan as "very smart" & offers to mediate Israel-Turkey ties, sparking backlash over his affinity for strongman leaders.

During a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, President Donald Trump lauded Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as “very smart” and suggested he could mediate between Israel and Turkey. The remarks come amid strained relations between the two nations, with Israel expressing concerns over Turkey’s influence in Syria.

Backlash Over Praise for Erdoğan

Trump’s comments sparked criticism from various quarters, including Republicans Against Trump, who accused him of endorsing an “autocratic leader.” Erdoğan has long faced allegations of undermining Turkey’s democracy, with critics pointing to his administration’s control over the judiciary and media.

Last month, Erdoğan’s government detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, his primary opposition rival, along with over 100 officials. Rights groups condemned the arrests as “politically motivated,” fueling accusations that Erdoğan is suppressing dissent.

Trump’s History of Admiration for Authoritarian Leaders Like Erdoğan

Trump’s affinity for strongmen leaders is well-documented. During his first term, he cultivated relationships with world leaders who have frequently been at odds with U.S. interests, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When asked about Turkey’s role in Syria and Israel’s concerns regarding Ankara’s influence, Trump emphasized his positive relationship with Erdoğan.

“I have a very, very good relationship with Turkey and with their leader, and I think we’ll be able to work it out. So I hope that’s not going to be a problem. I don’t think it will be a problem,” Trump stated.

He credited Erdoğan for the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, which has been a focal point of geopolitical tensions in the region. Israeli forces have recently conducted strikes on Syrian targets, accusing Turkey of playing a “negative role.”

Trump Offers to Mediate Between Israel and Turkey

Trump expressed confidence in resolving any disputes between Israel and Turkey, turning to Netanyahu and saying:

“Any problem that you have with Turkey, I think I can solve. I mean, as long as you’re reasonable, you have to be reasonable. We have to be reasonable.”

He further added, “I happen to like him, and he likes me … and we’ve never had a problem.”

Also Read: US President Trump Blasts Russia’s ‘Crazy Bombing’ In Ukraine