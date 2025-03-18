Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the impeachment of the judge handling lawsuits over his administration’s deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. While Trump’s comments did not specifically name the judge involved, he appeared to refer to US District Judge James Boasberg.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “This radical left lunatic of a judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected president—he didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the crooked judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
Boasberg, a Washington, D.C.-based justice appointed by former President Barack Obama, had ruled against the government’s attempt to deport alleged gang members under the Alien Enemies Act, a law that allows the deportation of individuals deemed to be a threat to national security.