Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Trump called for the impeachment of the judge handling lawsuits over his administration’s deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the impeachment of the judge handling lawsuits over his administration’s deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. While Trump’s comments did not specifically name the judge involved, he appeared to refer to US District Judge James Boasberg.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “This radical left lunatic of a judge, a troublemaker and agitator who was sadly appointed by Barack Hussein Obama, was not elected president—he didn’t WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn’t WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn’t WIN 2,750 to 525 counties, HE DIDN’T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY. I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the crooked judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!! WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Boasberg, a Washington, D.C.-based justice appointed by former President Barack Obama, had ruled against the government’s attempt to deport alleged gang members under the Alien Enemies Act, a law that allows the deportation of individuals deemed to be a threat to national security.

In his post, Trump referred to the judge as a “Radical Left Lunatic,” accusing him of being a “troublemaker” and “agitator” who was not elected President and had no legitimacy in his judicial rulings. The former president also took aim at Boasberg’s appointment, linking it to the Obama administration.

While Trump’s post did not explicitly call for Boasberg’s removal by name, his remarks align closely with earlier calls from his allies, including Elon Musk, who has previously suggested that judges who rule against Trump should be impeached. This marks the first time that Trump himself has publicly supported such a move.

The case pertains to the deportation of suspected Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act, a controversial measure used by the Trump administration to target individuals from countries considered to pose a security risk. The attempt to deport these individuals had sparked legal battles, with critics arguing that the law could be used to justify broad deportations based on dubious claims of criminality.

