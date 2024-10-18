Trump Calls January 6 Riot ‘Day of Love’ Ahead Of Presidential Election

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, just weeks before the November 5 presidential elections, referred to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot as a “day of love” during a campaign event on October 17. He claimed that the thousands who gathered in Washington, D.C., that day were there because they believed the 2020 election was “rigged.”

Recap of the January 6 Riot

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win. The violent breach of the Capitol resulted in the evacuation of lawmakers and caused significant damage to the building. Tragically, several people lost their lives during the chaos, including a police officer who was defending the Capitol. Despite the overwhelming evidence of the riot’s destructive nature, Trump has consistently claimed—without evidence—that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him, framing his supporters as victims of a corrupt electoral process.

Trump’s Statements at a Miami Event

During a “town hall” event in Miami, Florida, Trump faced questions from attendees, including a former supporter who expressed unease about the aftermath of the 2020 elections. Defending the actions of the rioters, Trump stated, “Nothing done wrong at all… We didn’t have guns. The others had guns, but we didn’t.” He sought to downplay the severity of the riot, asserting that the attendees believed the election was rigged and that their actions were a response to that belief, not incitement from him. “That was a day of love,” he remarked, emphasizing that those who protested were expressing their frustration over what they perceived as an unjust election.

Kamala Harris Responds

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris swiftly condemned Trump’s comments. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she stated, “Donald Trump incited an attack on our nation’s democracy because he didn’t like the outcome of the election.” Harris characterized the January 6 riot as an affront to the democratic process and called attention to the implications of Trump’s rhetoric. She invited those disillusioned by the events of that day to join her campaign, adding, “If January 6 was a bridge too far, there is a place for you in our campaign.” This statement highlighted the stark contrast between the two parties’ views on the Capitol riot and underscored the ongoing divisions within the country regarding election integrity and democratic principles.

As the presidential election approaches, Trump’s remarks have reignited discussions about the January 6 incident and its ramifications on American democracy, with many observers closely watching how these sentiments will influence voters in the coming weeks.