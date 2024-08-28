Trump Campaign Takes Aim at Kamala Harris

The Trump campaign criticizes Kamala Harris's decision to conduct a joint interview with Tim Walz, alleging she is afraid to go solo, as tensions rise ahead of the 2024 election.

Donald Trump’s election campaign took a jibe at Vice-President Kamala Harris ahead of her first joint interview with Tim Walz, her running mate, stating that she is scared to interview on her own.

Notably, Harris agreed to a joint interview with Walz, who is her running mate for the elections. The Hill reported that Harris and Minnesota Governor Walz will participate in their first joint interview with CNN on Thursday. CNN’s Dana Bash will conduct the interview, which is set to air at 9 pm EDT.

Sharing a post on X, the Trump War Room said, “It’s no coincidence that Kamala’s first interview is scheduled for the Thursday night before Labor Day weekend. They already hope it gets lost — and it hasn’t even aired yet.”

It further stated that Harris is scared to do an interview. “Kamala is clearly scared to do an interview on her own and it’s pre-taped so they can clean it up,” the post added.

In another post, the Trump War Room said that the Vice-President has finally found the courage to agree to a joint interview. “Last night, CNN announced that Kamala has mustered up the courage to sit for a joint interview — after 39 days of hiding out from reporters,” it said.

In a series of posts, it urged Dana Bash, anchor of CNN, to ask 10 questions to Kamala Harris in the joint interview. These include:

“If you (Kamala Harris) are capable of lowering prices for Americans, why haven’t you done it in the 3 1/2 years you have been in office?”

“You say housing affordability would be a ‘Day One priority’ if you were elected. Why is it not a priority now?”

“You co-sponsored Medicare-for-All and the Green New Deal. Do you still support these multi-trillion-dollar takeovers of the American economy?”

“You talk a lot about ‘freedom.’ What about the freedoms of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray? These women were killed by illegal immigrants who were let into the country under your watch.”

“President Trump didn’t need a ‘border bill’ to secure the border. Why did you support executive actions like stopping construction of the border wall and halting deportations that intentionally unsecured the border?”

“Trump was the first president in decades to start no new wars. Under your watch, wars are popping up in Europe and the Middle East. Why is that?”

“Why did you conceal Joe Biden’s cognitive decline from the American people?”

“You supported the Defund the Police movement and have said more police doesn’t mean more safety. Why do you want fewer police officers?”

“You’ve called for getting rid of cash bail, and your campaign hasn’t backed away from it. Why do you still support such a radical view?”

“You have sent anonymous aides out to claim you’ve abandoned the radically liberal positions that you’ve held for decades.”

Notably, Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The Vice President is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.